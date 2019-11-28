OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
DREW HARTZ
Owensboro Catholic, 6-3, 195, Sr.
Hartz emerged from the 2019 season as Kentucky's most efficient passer and one of the best in the entire nation. In 10 games, he completed 203-of-289 passes (.702) for 3,571 yards and 49 touchdowns, with only three interceptions. Hartz utilized the sure hands and agility of receiver Hagan Edge and the speed of receivers Dre Thruston and Braden Mundy all season. "Drew has developed into a superior quarterback," Aces head coach Jason Morris said. "His capabilities at the position are exceptional in every way."
RUNNING BACKS
HAROLD HOGG
Apollo, 5-10, 170, Jr.
Hogg broke through with a dynamic season, gaining 2,142 yards on 241 carries (8.9 ypc), scoring 23 touchdowns and averaging a whopping 214.2 yards per game. "Harold is a hard-running player willing to fight for every yard," Apollo head coach Phillip Hawkins said. "He came in this year (as a transfer from Owensboro Catholic) with something to prove and led 6-A in rushing. I think he proved his point." In a win against Catholic, his old team, Hogg rushed for 442 yards and six touchdowns.
Q'DARYIUS JENNINGS
Ohio County, 5-11, 195, Jr.
Jennings, who played at Ohio County as a freshman but transferred to Grayson County for his sophomore season, returned to the Eagles this season and picked up with he left off. Despite battling nagging injuries, Jennings was the primary focus of the Eagles' offense -- rushing for 1,026 yards on 163 carries (6.3 ypc) and 11 touchdowns. His ability to run inside and outside made him tough to contain. "Q is one of the best players in the area, and in the state," Eagles coach DaMarcus Ganaway said.
SHANE RILEY
Daviess County, 5-10, 175, Sr.
The heart and soul of the Panthers' offense throughout the fall, Riley enjoyed a stupendous senior season, rushing for 1,434 yards on 173 attempts (8.3 ypc) and 17 touchdowns. He was often at his best in clutch moments, producing stellar performances in hotly contested wins over Henderson County and arch-rival Apollo. "Shane showed promise as a running back last season," DCHS head coach Matt Brannon said, "and he just carried it over into this season -- he came in with high expectations."
LINEMEN
PARKER BATES
Apollo, 6-5, 295, Jr.
Bates, a dominating performer at times, anchored an Eagles line that was instrumental in producing one of the state's best ground attacks in 2019. "Parker has great size and a high football IQ," Apollo head coach Phillip Hawkins said. "He is a FBS-level offensive lineman that helped our team rush for over 3,000 yards this year, and he is one of the better lineman I have coached in my career." Bates is the son of Eagles assistant coach, and the program's former head coach, Paul Bates.
CADE CRUME
Apollo, 6-4, 260, Jr.
Another key component of Apollo's outstanding offensive line, Crume set the tone for the unit from his center position and established himself as one of the team's leaders this fall. "Cade is one of the most reliable centers an offense could want," Apollo coach Phillip Hawkins said. "He has worked very hard and has quickly become a high-level player. He is also very physical, and he plays with an attitude." Crume is the son of former Apollo head coach and current athletic director, Dan Crume.
JUSTIN MILLAY
Owensboro, 6-5, 271, Jr.
Millay enjoyed an outstanding season protecting Red Devils' sophomore quarterback Gavin Wimsatt in the passing game and also developed into a productive component of the OHS running game. "Justin emerged as a very reliable left tackle for us in his junior season," said Owensboro head coach Jay Fallin. "He has a prototypical frame for an offensive tackle, and he has worked hard to develop the quickness and technique that makes him effective as a run blocker and pass protector."
JON NALLEY
Daviess County, 6-6, 290, Jr.
A versatile tackle with the brawn and brain to succeed at a high level in both the pass and run games, Nalley experienced another outstanding season this fall. "Jon is a gentle giant off the field," DCHS head coach Matt Brannon said, "but he has developed a killer instinct when he takes smaller defensive linemen and linebackers for rides sometimes 10 to 20 yards downfield." Nalley, who believes his technique is probably his major strength as a player, is considered a solid FBS prospect.
JABIN WEDDING
McLean County, 5-5, 240, Sr.
The pillar of an offensive line that helped drive one of Kentucky's most potent rushing attacks, Wedding excelled throughout his senior season -- helping propel a largely inexperienced Cougar team to another highly successful season. "Jabin was the anchor of our offensive line that helped churn out a lot of yards on the ground," McLean County head coach Zach Wagner said. "He's not the biggest of offensive linemen, but he plays with relentless effort to finish his blocks to the echo of the whistle."
WIDE RECEIVER
HAGAN EDGE
Owensboro Catholic, 5-8, 165, Sr.
The primary target for All-State quarterback candidate Drew Hartz, the versatile Edge enjoyed a highly productive season -- leading the area with 64 receptions for 1,283 yards and 20 touchdowns. "In 16 years of coaching, he's one of the favorite kids I've ever coached," Aces head coach Jason Morris said. "He's an exceptional student, active in his church and community, and he's a leader on our football team." Edge was also a potent running threat, averaging nearly eight yards a carry.
TREYVON TINSLEY
Owensboro, 5-11, 154, Jr.
With the loss of standout I'monte Owsley to a preseason ACL injury that knocked him out for the season, the Red Devils needed skill players to step up, and Tinsley did just that -- catching 44 passes for 665 yards (15.1 ypc) and nine touchdowns. "Treyvon's wide receiver skill set is very well-rounded," Red Devils head coach Jay Fallin said. "He can win down the sideline and score, and this year he really developed his ability in the quick game -- catching (short) passes and turning them into big gains."
DEFENSE
LINEMEN
AARON BUCKMAN
Owensboro Catholic, 5-11, 190, Jr.
Buckman was solid all year for the Aces, finishing second on the team and fifth in the area with 114 total tackles -- a significant improvement over last season's 38 stops. Buckman's development helped Owensboro Catholic overcome the loss of graduated end Noah Todd, the M-I Area Defensive Player of the Year in 2018. This fall, Buckman also forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles, while registering 11 tackles for loss and two sacks for a squad that won eight of 10 regular-season games.
JAIDEN GREATHOUSE
Owensboro, 6-0, 190, Sr.
Greathouse was one of the key players on a Red Devil line that tormented foes throughout the season and limited them to an average of 6.7 points per game. He was in the opposing backfield constantly, registering eight tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. "Jaiden has a knack for finding the ball and being in the right place," OHS head coach Jay Fallin said. "He is a very skilled pass-rusher, but also pursues the ball very effectively in the run game. He is a leader for our defensive front."
YOVANI SALES
Owensboro, 6-1, 223 Sr,
Sales developed into a force up front for the Red Devils, finishing second on the squad in tackles (47), while registering 13 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. "Yovani emerged as an excellent interior lineman this season," Owensboro head coach Jay Fallin said. "He has excellent surge off the ball, great power and strength to control offensive linemen and sheds blocks and gets to the ball very well. He also pass-rushes every effectively for an interior defensive lineman."
LOGAN WEEDMAN
Apollo, 6-3, 210, Jr.
The Eagles moved Weedman inside late in the season to help shore up the team's run defense, and it made a significant difference down the stretch. Weedman finished with 41 tackles, which included 12 sacks. "Logan helped us on both sides of the ball this year," Apollo head coach Phillip Hawkins said. "He has become a very good offensive lineman to add to his FBS-level abilities as a defensive lineman. Logan had another big sack year and has accounted for 31 in the last two seasons.
LINEBACKERS
CHRIS BOARMAN
Owensboro Catholic, 5-10, 185, Jr.
Boarman was outstanding all season for the Aces, finishing second in the area in tackles (137), including 22 for loss and 7.5 sacks. "Chris Boarman is an outstanding linebacker for us," Aces head coach Jason Morris said during the season. "he has a nose for the football and is just solid in every way as a leader of our defense." Boarman burst on the scene last season as a sophomore, when he registered 74 tackles and was a M-I All-Area second-team selection at linebacker.
ANDREW MUNSTER
McLean County, 5-7, 150, Jr.
Munster had another monster season for the Cougars, leading the area in tackles for the second season in a row (154). He has 282 tackles in the past two seasons. "Andrew has a nose for the ball and a nonstop motor that allows him to play at full speed and downhill all game long," McLean County head coach Zach Wagner said. "His weight room strength is very evident on the field." Also a star running back in McLean's wing-oriented attack, Munster had 12.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.
KOBE SKORTZ
Owensboro, 6-1, 184, Sr.
Skortz found his niche this season and turned out to be a revelation at linebacker, where at the start of the year the Red Devils were without junior star Austin Gough (preseason leg injury). Skortz wound up leading one of Kentucky's top defensive units in tackles with 62. He also registered 15.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. "Kobe played all over the field for us this season," OHS head coach Jay Fallin said. "His dynamic skill set allowed him to be effective from a number of different positions."
CAMERON THOMPSON
Owensboro, 5-9, 165, Sr,
Thompson turned out to be a key component in a relentless Red Devils linebacker corps that got to the football with efficiency and ferocity throughout the fall. He had nine tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. "Cameron did an outstanding job on the defensive side of the ball this season," Owensboro head coach Jay Fallin said. "Cam is not the biggest linebacker out there, but what he lacks in size he more than makes up for with explosiveness, quickness, toughness and smart play."
BACKS
BRADY DAME
McLean County, 6-3, 175, Jr.
A rangy leader in McLean County's secondary, Dame led all area players with seven interceptions this fall. "We have been very excited but not surprised by the success this basketball player has had this year," Cougars head coach Zach Wagner said. "On offense, he has come up with some big-time catches for us throughout the season, and he has a knack for high-pointing the ball in the secondary, which has resulted in him leading the team (and area) in interceptions."
BEN FLAHERTY
Owensboro, 6-1, 136, Jr.
Known primarily for his skills at wide receiver as a sophomore, Flaherty's impact has been felt more on the defensive side this season. "Ben has emerged as an excellent corner for us this season," Red Devils head coach Jay Fallin said. "He works very hard in practice to perfect his technique. Ben is one of the smartest football players we've had over the years -- he always seems to be in the right place at the right time. Ben can play a number of different coverages effectively."
GEOFFERY JOHNSON
Apollo, 6-0, 185, Sr.
One of the team's most athletic players, Johnson made the most of his final high school season -- finishing with 41 tackles and four interceptions, which tied for second in the area. "Geoffery is one of our most talented players and was a pivotal part of our offense and defense," Apollo head coach Phillip Hawkins said. "He did so much for us, and he will be great at the next level a wide receiver or defensive back. Geoffery became one of the best defensive backs in Kentucky this year."
SPECIAL TEAMS
KICKER
CARTER HOAGLAND
Daviess County, 5-9, 180, Jr.
The multisport standout enjoyed an outstanding season as placekicker for the Panthers, making all 32 of his conversion attempts and finishing 5-of-8 from field goal range. "He's a real weapon to have on offense," Daviess County head coach Matt Brannon said early in the season. "Carter is extremely accurate." Hoagland's field goal in overtime was the difference in the Panthers' 30-27 win over Henderson County. He also was a solid defender on the Panthers' state runner-up soccer team.
PUNTER
MICHAEL SULLIVAN
Owensboro Catholic, 5-10, 175, Jr.
Sullivan proved to be an important commodity for the Aces' special teams unit, often pinning the opposition deep in its own territory, while averaging 40 yards per punt. "Michael has a very strong leg, and he has been a hidden weapon for our football team," said Owensboro Catholic head coach Jason Morris, who also acknowledged Sullivan's key role in determining field position. "He did a real good job for us -- there were several times when he flipped the field."
RETURNER OF THE YEAR
DRE THRUSTON
Owensboro Catholic, 5-11, 160, Jr.
Thruston burst onto the scene in a big way for the Aces in 2019, providing the team with a breakaway threat from a variety of positions -- including the return game. Thruston returned three punts for touchdowns and he returned two kickoffs for scores. "He's a threat every time he touches the football," Owensboro Catholic head coach Jason Morris said of Thruston. "Dre is a tremendous athlete and, obviously, he's a real threat in the open field. He's a great return guy and effective for us in several other ways, as well."
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
GAVIN WIMSATT
Owensboro, 6-3, 196, Soph.
Wimsatt burst onto the scene in a big way as the starting quarterback for the Red Devils, who went 9-1 during the regular season. For the year, Wimsatt completed 136-of-245 passes (.555) for 1,929 yards and 22 touchdowns, and he rushed for 400 yards and 10 TDs. "Gavin did an outstanding job in his sophomore campaign," OHS head coach Jay Fallin said. "He's equally effective as a pocket passer and a ballcarrier when flushed from the pocket." Also a standout on the hardwood.
