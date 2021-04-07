The Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Game is returning to Owensboro.
The annual competition, which pits the best high school players from Kentucky and Indiana against each other in a two-game series, is set to be played on the Sportscenter floor on June 11, Spectra Venue Management announced Tuesday. The following contest will be played June 12 at Southport Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
“The Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Game has a rich history of being in Owensboro, and we are thrilled to welcome them back to the Owensboro Sportscenter after all these years,” said Spectra general manager Laura Alexander.
The contest was last played in Owensboro during the early 2000s, and in 2001, featured Muhlenberg North’s Patrick Sparks playing in front of 5,300 fans at the Sportscenter.
Prior to the games, both states will determine their top high school senior for both boys and girls, who will be recognized as Mr. Basketball and Miss Basketball.
The boys’ series dates back to 1940 and is the oldest continuous high school all-star game in the country — with the only exceptions being a two-year hiatus in 1943 and 1944 during World War II and last year during the COVID-19 pandemic. The girls’ games began in 1976 and were played interrupted until last year.
The Indiana boys hold an all-time advantage of 99-44 over Kentucky, while the Indiana girls lead their series 50-38.
Some of the former Kentucky stars selected to participate in the past include Rex Chapman, “King” Kelly Coleman, Darrell Griffith, Allan Houston, Chris Lofton and Wes Unseld, among many others.
The last time the games were played, in 2019, Owensboro Catholic’s MacKenzie Keelin helped the Kentucky girls earn a split in the series.
