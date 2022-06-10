Owensboro High School boys basketball coach Rod Drake remembers playing in the annual Kentucky/Indiana All-Star Game as a senior at OHS, and now he’ll get the chance to coach in what’s considered the longest-running all-star event in the country.
Drake, who was selected to the Kentucky All-Star team after leading OHS to a state title in 1980 and later coached the Red Devils to a state championship in 2015, doesn’t take the opportunity lightly.
“It’s just an honor,” Drake said. “I’m so lucky. My life’s been a 360, just to be a part of high school basketball and at the top level. It’s kind of rejuvenating to get around this type of atmosphere again.”
Drake will serve as an assistant coach to Covington Catholic’s Scott Ruthsatz and alongside fellow assistant Jason Mays, the Ashland Blazer boys basketball coach and former Kentucky Wesleyan College interim coach, when the Kentucky/Indiana All-Star Game tips off Friday at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
The girls contest will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m. The second leg of the series will then head to Indianapolis for a doubleheader Saturday.
The teams — selected by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches and its committees in April — have been holding practices in Elizabethtown every Sunday for weeks, and Drake has relished the experience.
“It’s been a treat for me being around these other coaches, sitting and learning,” he said. “It’s been like attending a clinic with these guys. They’ve coached college ball before, and we got to build some camaraderie and get to know each other a little better.”
In a scrimmage last week at Louisville Eastern High School, Drake even coached the Kentucky Junior All-Stars to a 106-100 win over the seniors. On the girls side, the juniors captured a 106-83 victory in a scrimmage against their senior counterparts.
Part of Drake’s selection as a coach stemmed from Owensboro winning the state title in 2015. Ruthsatz guided Covington Catholic to the championship in 2014, and as part of the rotation, Drake will be an assistant this year and assume Kentucky All-Star head coaching duties next summer.
“It’s just part of it,” Drake added. “Our entire coaching staff deserves part of this, and our players. It’s fun that we’re still celebrating. I’ve enjoyed being around this type of atmosphere.”
Drake will help direct of a squad that includes Kentucky Mr. Basketball Turner Buttry from Bowling Green, and coaches have been pleased with what they’ve seen as they look to work out of a 101-44 series deficit.
“Number one, they play hard,” Drake said. “They work well together. They practice hard. These guys swallowed their pride, they like to be around each other.
“From top to bottom, these guy have the best basketball ahead of them. I wouldn’t be surprised to look three or four years down the road and seeing a lot of them as big contributors.”
For the girls, Apollo’s Amaya Curry serves as the lone local standout after averaging a team-high 15.3 points on 43.9% shooting from the field and a squad-best 38.5% mark from 3-point distance this past season.
Curry will play alongside Kentucky Miss Basketball and University of Kentucky signee Amiya Jenkins from Anderson Country, as well as her future Bellarmine teammates Cassidy Rowe from Sjelby Valley and Gracie Merkle from Bullitt East.
Indiana’s girls hold a 51-39 series lead.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and tickets are available for $10 at OwensboroTickets.com or at the Sportscenter box office.
