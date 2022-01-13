Since his return from COVID health and safety protocols, Josh Anderson has been on a tear for the Western Kentucky men’s basketball team.
The 6-foot-6 fifth-year guard missed a trio of home games — Nov. 30 against Rhodes, Dec. 4 against Eastern Kentucky and Dec. 8 against Buffalo — but has found a new gear since rejoining the Hilltoppers.
Over the last six games, Anderson has averaged 15.5 points and more than two steals per contest while shooting 61.5% from the field. In the process, he’s knocked down 11-of-18 3-pointers (61.1%) and 18-of-20 free throws (90%). The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native started the first six games of the season, but his latest contributions have all been as a reserve.
“Even though he comes off that bench, he plays starter minutes every night, and I look at him like a starter,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “He’s been terrific for us the last six games since he’s come off that bench.”
WKU coaches have no plans to change that approach, either.
“As long as he’s playing like he’s playing, I don’t want to change how he’s doing,” Stansbury said. “He’s a starter anyway. It’s not who starts, it’s about who finishes most of the time.
“Is there an issue starting him? Absolutely not. But from where we are and how we’ve been doing, and from a rhythm standpoint, I don’t want to do anything that changes his flow.”
In his first six games of the year, Anderon posted 9.2 points on 37.3% shooting from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.
So what changed?
Even Stansbury admitted he doesn’t know, though he acknowledged the last six games as the best stretch of Anderson’s career.
“It’s not even close,” he said. “You could probably just take a couple (games), and it would be his best stretch, but for sure six games. It’s not even close. It seems like the game slowed down for him since he came back from COVID.
“I just know he’s playing really good on both ends of the floor, offensively and defensively, and that’s huge for us.”
The last five seasons have been a steady evolution for Anderson, who averaged 9.3 points per game last year as a senior. Before that, he posted 10.1 points per outing as a junior.
Through all games this year, Anderson’s averages are up to 12.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals per matchup.
“Josh was a guy who I really felt like, coming into this season, we knew as coaches he would shoot it better,” Stansbury said. “The last six games, he’s 11-for-18 (from 3).”
As a result, lanes to the basket have opened up considerably.
“When he’s making 3s like he’s doing, you know he’s going to get two or three plays in transition every game,” Stansbury added. “All of a sudden, you’re in double figures.”
Anderson has also become a defensive stopper for the Hilltoppers. In WKU’s 84-71 win over FIU on Saturday, he scored a team-high 16 points but also recorded three steals while guarding Panthers leading scorer Tevin Brewer (20 points).
Stansbury wants to see more of the same when the Hilltoppers host conference foe Rice on Thursday.
“We’re not going to change anything that guy’s doing for us,” he said. “He’s playing terrific.”
