NASHVILLE
Kentucky’s 2022 college football campaign ended with more of a whimper than a bang.
Limited by injuries, stars sitting out to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft and departures through the NCAA transfer portal, the Wildcats stumbled their way to a 21-0 loss to Iowa in front of a sparse UK crowd at the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium.
In what had been hyped up as a defensive battle between two programs with plodding offenses — both bolstered by the strength of their respective defensive units throughout the season — the Hawkeyes prevailed after scoring all three touchdowns in the second quarter.
Iowa star tight end Sam LaPorta, who suited up despite his potential as a mid-round draft selection next spring, bruised his way to a 27-yard gain to set up previously-untested quarterback Joey Labas for a 15-yard TD to another tight end, Luke Lachey, early in the frame.
Freshman Destin Wade, who earned his first career start under center for UK despite never having thrown a collegiate pass, was intercepted by Iowa’s Xavier Nwankpa only 11 seconds later. It was returned 52 yards for a TD that gave the Hawkeyes a 14-0 lead.
Iowa’s Cooper DeJean picked off Wade and returned it 14 yards for a score with 1:36 left until halftime — effectively slamming the door shut on a UK team that generated only 185 yards of total offense.
The contest was always going to be ugly, especially with two defensive-minded squads like Kentucky and Iowa involved, but the Wildcats had no idea just how bad it would be.
UK finished with only 117 passing yards, as Wade completed 16-of-30 passes for 98 yards and former Iowa transfer Deuce Hogan connected on 6-of-7 passes for 19 yards.
The Cats mustered only 68 rushing yards, led by JuTahn McClain’s 40 yards on 10 carries.
UK converted only 2-of-18 attempts on third down (11.1%) and was 3-of-5 on fourth-down tries (60%). Iowa wasn’t much better, finishing 0-for-11 on third-down conversions and 0-of-2 on fourth down.
Kentucky’s offensive line, which garnered criticism all season, gave up four sacks.
Almost nothing went right for the Cats’ offense. The game was a microcosm of UK’s season as a whole: Great defense undone by a paltry offense.
So, yes, it was very ugly.
In a way, it was probably a relief for UK’s coaches and players to simply be done with it all. The 2022 season went off the rails after a 4-0 start that saw Kentucky climb as high as No. 7 in the country. After that, though, the Cats dropped six of their last nine games — including Saturday’s defeat to Iowa.
Still, with a strong group of returners, as well as incoming transfers like NC State quarterback Devin Leary and Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis, Kentucky coach Mark Stoops wasn’t dismayed at all following the loss. UK is also expected to welcome back offensive coordinator Liam Coen once his stint with the Los Angeles Rams is over at the end of the NFL regular season.
“Things are going to be fine,” Stoops said. “We have a very good football team that wants to come back hungry. Obviously, there was just something a bit off this year from time to time.
“That’s on me. I have to get that fixed, to get back to who we are. I think Iowa won today by being Iowa, and credit them. We got to get back to being us and doing some things better. ... I feel like we have a lot of good pieces in place, and we’ve got to get back to work.”
After ending 2022 just hours before the start of the new year, the Cats are hoping 2023 leads to bigger and better results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.