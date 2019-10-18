ANONYMOUS COACH
Each week, the Messenger-Inquirer will ask a high school football head coach or assistant coach to critique one of the upcoming games in the Owensboro area.
Today's game: Hancock County at Owensboro Catholic.
Anonymous coach says: Hancock County has the ability to run the ball with Darian Clay and Xander Early, so they'll try to get the ball into those guys' hands often. Owensboro Catholic is still Owensboro Catholic, though. Drew Hartz is one of the best quarterbacks in the state and will pick you apart if you give him time to throw the ball. He's got a lot of weapons to spread it around, too.
The pick: Owensboro Catholic 50, Hancock County 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.