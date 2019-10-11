Each week, the Messenger-Inquirer will ask a high school football head coach or assistant coach to critique one of the upcoming games in the Owensboro area.
Today's game: Apollo at Henderson County.
Anonymous coach says: Apollo and Henderson County are two similar offenses because they both focus on running the football early and often to wear teams down. Harold Hogg is a very talented runner and will probably get loose a few times throughout the night behind Apollo's talented and strong offensive line that's led by Parker Bates.
Henderson County is having a great season and will play quality defense. Look for Henderson to limit Apollo's big-play potential and get its own running game going in this district matchup.
The pick: Henderson County 48, Apollo 21.
