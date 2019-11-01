ANONYMOUS COACH
Each week, the Messenger-Inquirer will ask a high school football head coach or assistant coach to critique one of the upcoming games in the Owensboro area.
Today's game: Apollo at Owensboro Catholic
Anonymous coach says: Apollo's gotten better throughout the season. They've got a lot of talented football players, led by Harold Hogg. Despite tough losses against Daviess County and Henderson County, they are getting better. Owensboro Catholic is led by Drew Hartz and their receivers. They do a nice job. Ultimately, what it comes down to is that it's at Catholic. That's a tough place to play.
The pick: Owensboro Catholic 42, Apollo 35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.