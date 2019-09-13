Each week, the Messenger-Inquirer will ask a high school football head coach or assistant coach to critique on of the upcoming games in the Owensboro area.
Today's game: Owensboro at Apollo.
Anonymous coach says: Owensboro has quickly adapted the next-man-up philosophy in terms of their defense. Offensively, they seem to be improving each week. Apollo has shown the ability to score, but with Owensboro's offense improving, I think it will be Devils in this one.
The pick: Owensboro 49, Apollo 21.
