Each week, the Messenger-Inquirer will ask a high school football head coach or assistant coach to critique one of the upcoming games in the Owensboro area.
Today's game: Owensboro at Daviess County.
Anonymous coach says: Owensboro's defense is very stout. It is capable of stopping the run with a five and six man box because the defensive line is strong, fast, and athletic. Daviess County is improving every week on both sides of the football. DC's offensive tackles are as good as they come and DC is having some success running the football. In the end Owensboro's overall team speed and athleticism will simply be too much for the Panthers.
The pick: Owensboro 42, Daviess County 0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.