Each week, the Messenger-Inquirer will ask a high school football head coach or assistant coach to critique one of the upcoming games in the Owensboro area.
Today's game: McCracken County at Apollo.
Anonymous coach says: Apollo got back in the win column last week against Meade County, so they have some momentum. McCracken's tough schedule has them playing very well, as evidenced by a big win over Mayfield (Sept. 13). In the end, McCracken's athleticism, speed and experience will be tough much for the Eagles.
The pick: McCracken County 42, Apollo 14.
