Each week, the Messenger-Inquirer will ask a high school football head coach or assistant coach to critique one of the upcoming games in the Owensboro area.
Today's game: Ohio County at Owensboro Catholic
Anonymous coach says: I think everybody in the area is holding their breath on what Q'Daryius Jennings is going to bring to the table for Ohio County. Everyone around here has seen him or played against him in the past, and it's the same collective opinion of 'Wow, this kid is a difference-maker that can do so much on both sides of the ball.' But, Catholic is Catholic. They're going to be well-coached, disciplined kids, and even with the absence of Von Williams, Drew Hartz can still be a threat throwing the ball all over the field.
The pick: Owensboro Catholic 35, Ohio County 14.
