ANYONYMOUS COACH
Each week, the Messenger-Inquirer will ask a high school football head coach or assistant coach to critique one of the upcoming games in the Owensboro area.
Today's game: Owensboro Catholic at McLean County.
Anonymous coach says: Coach Wagner has got his boys playing hard and has rattled off three good wins in a row. The tough "winged" ground attack may cause some issues early for the Catholic defense, as they have shown some issues with stopping good run games. However, Hartz and company will be too much to handle for the Cougars through the air. McLean will want to slow the game down, but Catholic's high-powered offense will be too much.
The pick: Owensboro Catholic 42, McLean County 14.
