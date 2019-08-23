Apollo High School's football team opened the 2018 season like gangbusters for first-year head coach Phillip Hawkins, darting from the gate at 4-0.
A close loss to Owensboro Catholic followed, and things were never quite the same -- as the Eagles dropped six of their final seven games, including a 48-0 loss in the Class 5-A playoffs to eventual state champion South Warren.
Apollo is hoping to learn from last year's experience.
"Our pressing focus over the winter was teach these kids how to be mentally tough, finishing games and getting physically stronger," Hawkins said. "There were three games last season we should have finished better and, perhaps, won.
"So, in the offseason the emphasis wasn't so much on X's and O's -- the emphasis was on finishing the right way and finding ways to win. Hopefully, we'll be better in all ways this season."
OFFENSE
Apollo's passing-game offense will be engineered by junior quarterback Damian Lovinsky, last year's backup for Colby Clark.
"Damian is very athletic dual-threat quarterback," Hawkins said. "No question, he can run, and we've been working on his mechanics to help him become a more prolific passer -- we're very confident with him back there."
The Eagles lost a standout to graduation in Mariano McKenzie, but the return of senior Geoffrey Johnson and the addition of Harold Hogg, a transfer from Owensboro Catholic, puts the team's running game on a firm foundation.
"We'll utilize both at running back and as receiver," Hawkins said. "They're both very talented backs -- we're lucky to have two of this quality."
Wide receivers include senior Brandon Husk, along with juniors Ashton Weaver and Ben Armour.
Apollo's showcase unit, meanwhile, may be a massive, athletic line that includes junior left tackle Parker Bates, junior left guard Jake Cissna, junior center Cade Crume, sophomore right guard Blaze Cart and junior right tackle Logan Weedman. The tight end is junior John Lynn.
"We're very big across the line," Hawkins said. "This should certainly be one of the strenghs of our team.
"We have the potential to score a lot of points with some talented skill kids and a solid line."
DEFENSE
The Eagles' 4-4-3 set starts up front, where Weedman and junior Cole Haut-Castle will man the end positions, and senior Marco Reyes will hold down one of the tackle slots.
Weedman led the state in quarterback sacks per game last season (1.7).
At linebacker, Apollo will feature senior Nate Stewart, juniors Griffin Ferguson and Cameron Baker, along with sophomore Brycen Gray.
"Our linebacker group is the most exciting part of our defense," Hawkins said. "Three of the four are returnees, and Stewart played a lot as a freshman. This is a solid area for us."
In the secondary, sophomores Cody Feher and Kyle Taylor have two of the three slots locked down, with the third being contested for by no less than nine players, according to Hawkins.
"In terms of our defense, these are very aggressive kids," Hawkins said. "We've become much more physical than we were last season, and that's something that will pay off for us in the long run."
SPECIAL TEAMS
Apollo will feature game-breaker types as kick returners, with Hogg, Husk, Johnson and Weaver -- all speedsters -- filling those roles.
"We have the potential for some big runbacks," Hawkins noted. "Field position will be key, and these guys have the ability to put is in good field position in the return game."
Stewart and junior Harrison Bowman will handle the kicking duties.
"We're stressing the value of special teams to our players," Hawkins said, "and they're responding very well."
OUTLOOK
Apollo will play its home games at traditional Eagle Stadium until its new multi-million dollar facility opens -- potentially Oct. 25 for the regular-season home finale against arch-rival Daviess County.
"It's going to be out of this world when it opens," Hawkins said of the new venue. "We're very fortunate."
In the meantime, the Eagles will hunker down and hope to be competitive as a new member of a highly competitive Class 6-A district that also includes Daviess County, McCracken County, Henderson County and Marshall County.
"We want to be competitive in the district and host a playoff game," Hawkins said. "We want to compete for a district championship. If we can get to that point, everything else we're after will fall into place."
---
EAGLES' SCHEDULE
DATE|OPPONENT|TIME
Aug. 23|Warren Central|7 p.m.
Aug. 30|at Caldwell County|7 p.m.
Sept. 6|at Central Hardin|7 p.m.
Sept. 20|Meade County|7 p.m.
Sept. 27|McCracken County|7 p.m.
Oct. 11|at Henderson County|7 p.m.
Oct. 18|at Marshall County|7 p.m.
Oct. 25|Daviess County|7 p.m.
Nov. 1|at Owensboro Catholic|7 p.m.
