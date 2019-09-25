Apollo High School and Owensboro Catholic played a spirited five-set match Tuesday at the Eagle Arena.
The E-Gals evened the regular-season 9th District series with Catholic with a 3-2 win.
Apollo won 22-25, 25-23, 29-27, 21-25, 15-11. Catholic had beaten Apollo 3-1 back on Sept. 3.
"It was a great match," Apollo coach Mary Howard said. "Our girls came out aggressive and played with a lot of fight. Catholic is a great team and our district is so tough that every matchup is a battle. I'm very proud of this squad for the way we've regrouped since our last district matchup."
In that previous district match, Daviess County beat Apollo 3-1 on Sept. 17.
The E-Gals went to 13-6, 2-2 in the district.
Owensboro Catholic fell to 13-8, 3-1 in the district.
Catholic put together an 8-2 run in the first set to get in contention, then the teams never got more than two points away from each other until the end.
Catholic got a strong finish from Cassidy Towery, who scored two of the last three points at the net and also served the last two points.
Apollo went on a 8-3 run of its own to erase a Catholic lead in the second set. The E-Gals were strong in the middle at the net down the stretch of that set with Tallie Satterfield and Whitley Chambers doing some good work.
Apollo got a cross-court kill from Chambers to finish off the second set win.
Apollo held leads of 11-6 and 14-9 in the third set before Catholic began to close the gap.
Kills by Madeline Castlen and Isabelle Wright gave Catholic some room to work with at 18-16, but Apollo came back and took a 22-19 lead with some strong work by Anslee Hopewell at the net.
Catholic had two set points at 26-25 and 27-26 but couldn't close out the third set.
Apollo was able to close the deal with some aggressive work at the net by Brylee Rhodes and Natalie Ewing.
Catholic stayed in control most of the fourth set, getting on a late run behind the serving of Cate Sites.
Apollo regrouped and pulled out the fifth set 15-11.
Ewing had 16 kills and is back in action after suffering a broken foot earlier in the season.
Rhodes had 12 kills and six blocks. Chambers had 10 kills.
Satterfield had 39 assists. Hallie Wilson had 23 digs and three aces. Abby Spong had 12 digs. Anslee Hopewell had 10 digs and three kills.
