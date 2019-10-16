Apollo High School beat Daviess County 3-1 in volleyball on Tuesday. Set scores at Eagles Arena were 25-22, 25-27, 25-21, 25-18.
Whitley Chambers had 11 kills, three blocks for Apollo. Natalie Ewing had 10 kills and six blocks. Maddi Boswell had five kills, three digs. Tallie Satterfield had 23 assists, four kills. Anslee Hopewell had six digs, five aces. Hallie Wilson had 20 digs. Camryn Kerwick had six digs, five aces.
Apollo is 22-11. Daviess County is 18-9.
OHS BEATS WEBSTER
The Lady Devils beat Webster County 25-17, 25-17, 26-24.
Mykael Winstead had eight kills and 15 digs. Mia Covington, Lainey Hayden and Krystell Pappas each had six kills for OHS. Pappas also had 20 assists. Jersie Rhineburger had 17 digs.
