Daviess County and Apollo, two longtime rivals on an uptick, meet tonight in a significant, highly anticipated Class 6-A football battle that will serve as the curtain-raiser for Apollo High School's new multimillion-dollar Eagle Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and both teams are geared up for what promises to be an intriguing matchup in a all-new atmosphere.
"It should be electric," Apollo head coach Phillip Hawkins said. "We're hoping this will be the beginning of a couple of things out here -- the beginning of a new era, showing our program is moving in the right direction, and the celebration of football facilities that are second to none.
"We're looking forward to what should be a great high school football game."
Apollo, which rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to win a district game at Marshall County 35-28 a week ago, will welcome the return of junior quarterback Daniel Lovinsky, who suffered a concussion in the Eagles' 20-13 loss at Henderson County two weeks ago.
For the year, the versatile Lovinsky has thrown for 975 yards and nine touchdowns, and he has rushed for 495 yards and eight TDs.
Concussion protocol kept Lovinsky out of the game at Marshall County, which featured four rushing touchdowns from junior running back Harold Hogg, who rambled for 304 yards on 23 carries. He has run for 1,414 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.
Sophomore QB Chase Rhinerson, subbing ably for Lovinsky, passed for 140 yards, including a game-winning touchdown to senior wide receiver Brandon Husk inside the final minute.
"The kids are starting to actually figure it out now," Hawkins said. "These guys have some fight in them, and they're determined to hang in there and get the job done the right way.
"The seniors are responsible for the growth we've experienced in the program this year -- I'm awfully proud of that group."
Hawkins believes both teams enter the contest with renewed confidence and momentum.
"Daviess County is also moving in the right direction," Hawkins said. "These are two teams hitting their strides at the same time, so I'm expecting a real knock-down, drag-out battle between two rivals."
Apollo enters 3-5 overall and 1-2 within its 6-A district.
The Panthers are coming off one of their biggest victories in years -- last week's 30-27 overtime conquest of visiting Henderson County; DC's first victory over the Colonels since 2008.
"We never felt we were out of that game, and I thought we showed a lot of maturity," Daviess County head coach Matt Brannon said. "Our ability to put mistakes behind us and move on to the next play was huge in that game. We're showing growth in that we now have the mental toughness to overcome adversity."
Senior running back Shane Riley led the way, carrying the ball 26 times for 140 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner. Riley has rushed for 1,097 yards and 14 TDs this fall.
Daviess County (3-5, 2-1) will also be relying heavily on sophomore quarterback Joe Humphreys, who has completed 86-of-177 passes for 933 yards and six touchdowns.
Brannon knows DC will be in for a full-scale battle against the Eagles.
"I've been involved with a lot of these games and you really can throw the records out," Brannon said. "It's an easy game for our team to get up for and it's an easy game for Apollo to get up for.
"This is one of the more talented Apollo teams I've seen in several years, and Hogg is a talented player we know we have to find a way to contain.
"It should be a great atmosphere at their new stadium and we're looking forward to the challenge in front of us."
