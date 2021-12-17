The Apollo High School bowling teams claimed a pair of victories against Owensboro on Wednesday at Diamond Lanes South.
In the boys match, Jack Whitesell posted games of 226 and 233 for Apollo, while Kaden Brown set a new personal best with a 244. The Eagles prevailed, 6-1.
For the girls, Apollo’s Rikki Overall scored a match-high 177. Seventh-grader Sophie O’Bryan also set a new high of 143, as Apollo won, 6-1.
Both teams will return to action this weekend at the McCracken County Invitational Tournament in Paducah.
