HAWESVILLE -- Apollo High School and Breckinridge County advanced in the first round of the 3rd Region Volleyball Tournament with straight set victories Monday night.
The E-Gals beat Ohio County 25-22, 25-13, 25-17 at Hancock County High School.
Breckinridge County was as good as advertised in a 25-13, 25-9, 25-7 win over Whitesville Trinity.
Apollo will take on Breckinridge County in Wednesday night's semifinals at 6 p.m.
Other first-round games will be Tuesday with Owensboro Catholic taking on Meade County at 6 p.m. and Grayson County and Muhlenberg County facing each other at 7:30 p.m.
APOLLO 3, OHIO COUNTY 0
Apollo started a little slow in the first set, and some of that had to do with Ohio County's aggressive play at the net.
"It's always different, this is the regional tournament, there's always this atmosphere, we have some players who haven't played varsity in a regional tournament," Apollo coach Mary Howard said. "It kind of took a while to get some confidence. But as we went everybody got more comfortable and settled down.
"Ohio County was crafty at the net, but our blocking stepped up."
Natalie Ewing had a kill and scored two points down the stretch to take Apollo from a 23-19 lead to the end of the first set.
Camryn Kerwick got on a serving run in the second set that helped Apollo build a 14-6 lead.
Brylee Rhodes served three of her four aces on the closing points of the third set. The E-Gals take a 25-12 record into the regional semifinals.
"Brylee really found a good rhythm and that's something we're going to need in the regional tournament," Howard said. "We started to attack better in the second set."
Maddi Boswell had eight kills, two blocks for Apollo. Ewing had seven kills and five blocks. Whitley Chambers had seven kills. Rhodes had four kills, four blocks and four aces. Tallie Satterfield had 23 assists and three blocks. Hallie Wilson had 12 digs.
"We really played well as a team," Rhodes said. "The first set we weren't aggressive with our hitting, we were passive with everything. Our second and third set we were more aggressive."
Caroline Law had seven assists, six kills, seven digs for Ohio County, which finished 17-11. Camryn Kennedy had 18 assists, 11 digs. Adrianna Joiner had eight kills, five digs, two blocks. Sampson had 10 digs. Heaven Vanover had three digs, two blocks. Sarah Bratcher had seven digs. Kaitlyn Sampson had 10 digs, three kills. Grace Zunun had two digs.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 3, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 0
Breckinridge County outside hitters Tessa Allen and Audrey Whitworth were very strong at different times in their match against Trinity.
Whitworth had 16 kills. Allen had 10 kills. Peyton Whitworth had 18 assists, four blocks and three aces. Halle Barr had six kills. Kendall Miller had 17 assists.
Breck County will take a 30-4 record into the semifinals.
"The girls brought the energy," Breckinridge County coach Barry Mingus said. "Now's the time to play, there's no nights off, and they actually did bring it. That's what makes this team dangerous, it has a lot of firepower, and that really helps. We're not real fancy, if we control the ball we're strong, if we don't control the ball it makes us work a lot harder."
Trinity finished 13-16 with a youthful squad.
"The season went well," Trinity coach Daniel Morris said. "We were young to begin with, didn't have many kids with that varsity experience. Breck County is phenomenal. Audrey Whitworth and Tessa Allen are probably the best two outside hitters you'll see in this region."
Josie Aull had seven assists, two digs for Trinity. Avery Barnett had three digs. Lexie Barnett had two digs. Morgan Kinsey had three kills. Cassidy Morris had six digs, three kills. Hannah Nash had three kills. Abby Payne had six digs. Taylor Pedley had eight digs.
