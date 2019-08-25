Apollo and Owensboro Catholic battled both opponents and adversity during their participation in the upper-tier Gold division of the 19th Annual Apollo Summer Slam volleyball tournament this weekend.
The E-Gals lost the services of 6-foot-4 senior middle hitter Natalie Ewing, who suffered a broken foot in the team's Friday night victory over Edmonson County.
Apollo won twice on Friday, then fell to Henderson County early Saturday morning, before bouncing back to post victories over Green County and Taylor County.
"I'm proud of our team," E-Gals coach Mary Howard said. "We faced a lot of adversity, we pulled together as a team, and we never let up -- I'm really thrilled with the way we competed."
The loss of Ewing, meanwhile, stung.
"She just went up to hit and came down on her leg wrong and it will be some time before she comes back," Howard said. "But Natalie was here (Saturday) cheering us on, and our girls are very resilient.
"We just need to keep working together and play as hard and as well as we can."
In its 19-25, 24-26 loss to Henderson County, Apollo was led by Whitley Chambers (six kills), Brylee Rhodes (four blocks, three aces) and Talasie Satterfield (five assists, nine digs).
In a 25-22, 25-22 conquest of Green County, the E-Gals were paced by Chambers (six kills), Rhodes (six blocks), Anslee Hopewell (six assists, seven digs), and Hallie Wilson (12 digs).
In a 17-25, 25-23, 15-13 win over Taylor County, Apollo got production from Chambers (six kills, four blocks), Aliyah Carwile (five kills), Rhodes (four kills, eight blocks), Hopewell (nine digs), Wilson (12 digs) and Camryn Kerwick (12 digs).
Owensboro Catholic, meanwhile, played the entire weekend without the services of senior setter Cecilia Clemens, who was ill and running a high fever, according to Lady Aces coach Brian Hardison.
"She's our floor captain," Hardison said of Clemens, "and it's tough with her out -- we're looking for her to be back this coming week."
Catholic won twice on Friday, but struggled on Saturday -- dropping three matches.
"We're doing a bunch of good things, but it's a rollercoaster ride," Hardison said. "We'll play good for a couple of points and then we'll stop communicating."
Central Hardin posted a 20-25, 25-17, 15-10 victory over Catholic, which was led by Cassidy Towery (11 kills, 11 assists), Jenna Glenn (eight digs), Jayden Bickett (three digs), Belle Wright (eight kills, two digs), and Clara Bach (11 assists).
In a 14-25, 21-25 loss to Taylor County, the Lady Aces were led by Cate Sights (two blocks), Madeline Castlen (four blocks), Cassidy (four kills, two aces), and Wright (six kills).
In a 26-27, 18-25 loss to Green County, the Lady Aces were led by Towery (six kills), Wright (five kills) and Castlen (four kills, three blocks).
• Defending 3rd Region champion Breckinridge County won the Gold division championship with a 25-16, 25-22 victory over University Heights Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.