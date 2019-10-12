HENDERSON -- On the first true night of fall weather this high school football season -- rainy, windy and cold -- Apollo High School played one of its best football games of the year.
The Eagles were decided underdogs at No. 8 Henderson County on a blustery Friday night. Yet, they pushed one of the best Class 6-A teams in western Kentucky to the limit before falling 20-13 after Henderson County scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Apollo came out crisp and sure of itself in the first half, going up 7-0 on a 41-yard pass play from Apollo quarterback Damian Lovinsky to Geoffery Johnson with 5:38 left in the opening period.
Johnson had to reach high over his head to make the catch over a Henderson County defender.
The football gods would not be kind to Apollo later on, as Lovinsky was hurt late in the second quarter. He left the game after a couple of big hits by Henderson County's defense and did not return because of a possible concussion.
Apollo's offense struggled after halftime, trying both Brandon Husk and Chase Rhinerson at quarterback. Henderson County was able to load the box to slow down Harold Hogg in the second half.
Hogg rushed for 104 yards on 32 carries but was limited to 25 yards on 12 carries in the second half.
"If we'd had No. 10 (Lovinsky) on the field, that's a whole different ball game," Apollo coach Phillip Hawkins said. "First we tried to use Husk, but it's hard to turn a receiver into a quarterback. The other quarterback only had jayvee reps. They were able to load the box up, they knew we didn't have a passer."
Apollo fell to 2-5, 0-2 in District 1. Henderson County is 6-1, 2-0.
Apollo did a super job of taking Henderson County's running game away in the first half. Apollo junior Logan Weedman was moved from defensive end to tackle, and it made a major difference in the Eagles being able to clog up the middle and take away Henderson County inside running lanes.
"That was a big difference (moving Weedman inside), that's where he needs to be," Hawkins said. "He's not a rush end. He can cause enough trouble inside, which I feel like he did. Our kids on defense, they're learning how to play. I'm super proud."
Henderson County running back Logan Green had two yards on five carries in the first half, but he found more running room to finish with 97 yards on 18 carries. Green scored the game-tying touchdown on a 29-yard run with 6:56 left in the third quarter.
Layton Fletcher posted the go-ahead score on a 2-yard run out of the Wildcat formation with 4:05 to play. Sam Elliott added another touchdown on a 2-yard run with 1:33 left to increase the lead to 20-7.
Apollo scored a last-gasp touchdown with 58 seconds left to play on a 24-yard pass from Rhinerson to Husk.
Henderson County recovered Apollo's onside kick attempt and ran out the clock.
The Eagles, who had 152 yards in the first half, totaled only 71 yards in the second half and recorded only one first down before the final scoring drive.
Henderson County coach Josh Boston was relieved his team escaped.
"They had a great gameplan defensively. They took our running back away from us," Boston said. "They were in man coverage, we dropped some footballs tonight we needed to catch. We didn't do a good job of protecting. We gave up more sacks tonight than we've given up all year.
"They played really well. That's probably the best defensive execution they've had."
Apollo had six defensive sacks unofficially.
APOLLO 7-0-0-6 -- 13
HENDERSON COUNTY 0-0-7-13 -- 20
A-Johnson 41 pass from Lovinsky (Bowman kick)
H-Green 29 run (Evans kick)
H-Fletcher 2 run (Evans kick)
H-Elliott 2 run (kick failed)
A-Husk 24 pass from Rhinerson (kick failed)
