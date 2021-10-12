BRANDENBURG — Apollo and Daviess County advanced to the semifinal round of the 3rd Region Boys Soccer Tournament with a pair of victories Monday night at Meade County High School.
Apollo went up early and held off Muhlenberg County in the opening contest, and DC overcame a sluggish first half to rout Grayson County in the nightcap.
The region tournament continues Tuesday, with DC taking on Ohio County at 5:30 p.m. CT, followed by Apollo facing host Meade County at 7:30 p.m. CT.
APOLLO 3, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 0Harrison Bowman scored the game’s opening goal on a penalty kick in the sixth minute, then scored again with 3:12 remaining to secure the Eagles’ first-round win against a feisty Muhlenberg County squad.
“It was a nice, competitive game,” Eagles coach Ryan Poirier said afterward. “Both teams fought and played really hard. I think we were lucky tonight that they didn’t score. They played hard.”
After notching the early score, Bowman’s cross attempt was deflected by a Muhlenberg County defender and into the net for an own goal with 7:55 to play — putting Apollo up 2-0. Less than five minutes later, Bowman scored on an assist by Ko Htoo for the game’s final margin.
Poirier was most pleased with the Eagles (12-9) setting the tone early and then closing out the contest in a convincing fashion.
“The early one was nice,” he said. “It’s nice to score early, it puts pressure on the other team. To put them away late, it was nice to see that.”
Apollo advances to take on Meade County (12-6-2). The squads scrimmaged each other in July, but Poirier knows both teams are far different at this point in the season.
“They’re obviously not the same team and neither are we,” he said. “We know a little bit. They get to play at home, which is a big advantage.
“We’ve got the later game, though, so we can get here and get settled. I expect it to be another tough game, so hopefully everybody can get some rest (tonight) and be good to go tomorrow.”
For the most part, though, Poirier likes the way his team is trending.
“I thought the energy tonight was really good,” he said. “I thought the desire to compete and win was good. We’ve got to clean up some things as far as passing, finishing, playing a little quicker and a little cleaner. As long as we keep building, I think we’ll be alright.”
Muhlenberg County closes its season at 6-10-2.
DAVIESS COUNTY 9, GRAYSON COUNTY 0Hayden Boswell recorded a hat trick, Dax Sandifer scored two goals, and Ahmed Abdullahi added two scores to pace the Panthers’ offensive attack.
Sean Higgs and Nate Dailey chipped in one goal apiece for DC, which led 2-0 at intermission after Boswell and Higgs each scored in the game’s first 13 minutes.
After that, Panthers coach Doug Sandifer said, his team stalled.
“The first half, we played flat,” he said. “We played probably assuming it was not going to be a very difficult matchup, and the first half score reflected that. I thought, second half, we played a lot faster, our balls in the box were quicker, with more pace, better decisions in the final third.
“Definitely not happy with our first-half performance, and I don’t think the guys are, either. But you learn from that. We move on, and that was the goal.”
According to Sandifer, everything can be fixed with a better approach to Tuesday’s contest.
“I didn’t think we came ready to play tonight, and that’s partly on me, but that’s partly on those guys too,” he said. “They’ve got to be more mature and approach each game with focused intent, and I didn’t think that was there in the beginning.
“They turned it on in the second half, and we got better finishes in the second half.”
DC (18-1-4) will square off against Ohio County (16-3-1) in Tuesday’s semifinals, in what will be the first meeting of the two programs this season.
“We haven’t seen Ohio County in person, so we’re going in a little unknown. But ahain, if we play our game and do what we’re capable of doing, it should be a competitive game and hopefully, we come out on top.”
Grayson County finishes its season at 6-11-2.
