HS roundup

Apollo wrestler wrestler Jake Ramsey tries to gain advantage Friday over Dakota Phillios of Boyle County in the first round of the KHSAA State Wrestling meet in Winchester. Ramsey lost by decision.

 GINA CLEAR/Paxton Media Group

Apollo’s Jake Ramsey and Dana Bishop, and Daviess County’s Gil Nicodemus remain in the running after the first day of action at the KHSAA Wrestling Final Round State Championship on Friday at George Rogers Clark High School’s Cardinal Arena in Winchester.

Ramsey (106-pound weight class), Bishop (150) and Nicodemus (215) all dropped their first championship-round matches before bouncing back for victories in the first round of the consolation bracket.

