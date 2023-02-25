Apollo’s Jake Ramsey and Dana Bishop, and Daviess County’s Gil Nicodemus remain in the running after the first day of action at the KHSAA Wrestling Final Round State Championship on Friday at George Rogers Clark High School’s Cardinal Arena in Winchester.
Ramsey (106-pound weight class), Bishop (150) and Nicodemus (215) all dropped their first championship-round matches before bouncing back for victories in the first round of the consolation bracket.
As a team, Apollo is tied for 34th out of 65 teams with four points. DC is tied for 39th with three points.
Ohio County’s Joey Bratcher (106), Petey Graham (144) and Gunnar Arnold (150) were eliminated in the first round of the consolation bracket.
The tournament resumes Saturday morning.
HANCOCK CO. 51, BRECKINRIDGE CO. 49
Devyn Powers scored a game-high 18 points to power the Hornets to a victory in the 11th District Tournament championship game in Cloverport.
Evan Ferry finished with 16 points for Hancock County (18-11), which captured its first district title since 2017.
Hunter Barr scored 12 points for Breck (11-17), and Wyatt Burnett and Jonah Miller chipped in 11 points apiece.
Both teams will advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY10 14 8 17 — 49
HANCOCK COUNTY13 14 12 12 — 51
Breckinridge County (49) — Barr 12, Burnett 11, J. Miller 11, Rogers 8, Poole 3, K. Miller 2, Taul 2.
Hancock County (51) — Powers 18, Ferry 16, Keown 9, Dixon 5, Brown 3.
12TH DISTRICTEDMONSON CO. 82, BUTLER CO. 74
The host Wildcats edged Butler County to capture the district title in Brownsville.
The victory earned Edmonson County (18-12) its first district championship since 2017.
Butler County slipped to 21-10.
Both teams will advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament.
