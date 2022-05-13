The Apollo High School boys’ tennis team picked up a 5-4 win against Owensboro on Thursday at Centre Court, getting singles victories from Evan Wilson, Ben Austin and Maddox Tucker.
Apollo’s doubles winners included Luke Austin/Jamison Franey and Connor O’Bryan/Tucker.
Owensboro got victories from Dylan Mather, Walker Gaddis, Andrew Diebel and Gaddis/John Clay Ford.
GIRLS tennisOWENSBORO 6, APOLLO 3
The Lady Devils were victorious at Centre Court behind singles wins from Whitley Ford, Emma Embry and Addie Travis.
OHS swept doubles with victories by Alexa Salamah/Caroline Smith, Ford/Travis and Embry/Riley Hunt.
Apollo’s winners were Sophey Jennings, Ella Hayden and Emmie Williams.
BASEBALL
OHIO COUNTY 10, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 0
Clayton Goff went 2-for-2 with three RBIs to pace the Eagles in a five-inning victory in Hartford.
Jacob Gregory finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs for Ohio County (14-12). Derek Bradley plated three runs, and Jaylen Walker added two runs.
Ashton Farris struck out six batters and limited Trinity (7-18) to two hits.
TRINITY000 00 — 0 2 4
OHIO COUNTY430 3x — 10 8 4
WP-Farris. LP-Howard.
OWENSBORO 14, EDMONSON COUNTY 4
Eli Hampton went 4-for-4 as the Red Devils captured a five-inning win at Shifley Park’s Jack Hicks Field.
Kindrick Williams drove in three runs and scored twice for OHS (13-16), Connor Hallmark added two hits with a run and an RBI, and Blake Kimbrell drove in two runs with a double. Will Rickard and Cayden Ray scored three runs apiece, and Evan Hampton and Trevor DeLacey added two runs each.
John Michael Meredith had a pair of RBIs for Edmonson County (14-12).
EDMONSON COUNTY003 01 — 4 4 7
OWENSBORO007 43 — 14 11 1
WP-Hume. LP-Minyard. 2B-Kimbrell (O), Mills (E).
McLEAN COUNTY 15, HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 0
Tyler Larkin smashed a grand slam and scored two runs to help lead the Cougars to a three-inning victory in Calhoun.
HB Whitaker added two-run double and scored twice for McLean County (9-16), and Taylor Trogden added two RBIs. Connor Mitchuson, Cruz Lee, Jax Lee and Landon French plated two runs apiece, as well.
Ayden Rice got the win after striking out four batters in two innings, and McLean County held the Storm (2-19) without a hit.
HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 000 — 0 0 2
McLEAN COUNTY906 — 15 8 0
WP-Rice. LP-Brasher. 2B-Logsdon, Whitaker (M). 3B-Level (M). HR-Larkin (M).
SOFTBALL
NO. 4 HENDERSON COUNTY 4, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 1
Brooke Hamilton and Kailey Hamilton each had a hit, and Lilli Grant scored the lone run in the Lady Aces’ loss in Henderson.
Owensboro Catholic fell to 21-12.
Julianna Hibbs went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Henderson County (27-1).
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC100 000 0 — 1 2 0
HENDERSON COUNTY003 100 x — 4 8 0
WP-Kemp. LP-Br. Hamilton. 2B-Kemp, Hibbs (H). HR-Hibbs (H).
