Apollo and Owensboro battled, but the E-Gals eventually came away with a five-set district volleyball victory Tuesday night at Eagle Arena.
Apollo won 20-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-18, 15-6.
Leaders for the E-Gals (12-10, 2-3 in 9th District) included Jennifer Lee (13 kills, 11 blocks); Ava Fazio (10 kills, 10 blocks); Ella Alvey (27 digs, three aces); Ahalia Ramirez (30 assists, seven digs, five kills, four blocks); Abie Butterworth (six kills, five blocks, three aces); Alivia Norris (two kills, five blocks); Elise Wilson (four kills, three blocks); Kaley Dickinson (25 digs, five aces); Kelsey Dickinson (28 digs, three aces); and McKenna Mason (eight digs).
Top performers for Owensboro (6-14, 1-4) were Brooklyn Williams (14 kills, four blocks); Chase Mather (10 kills, 10 digs); Ava Fincher (20 assists, three aces, three digs, two kills); Addie Travis (eight kills, three blocks, two digs); Mia Covington (16 assists, four kills, two digs); Hannah Ashley (two kills, four digs, two aces); Kiersten Taylor (five kills, five digs); Kennedy Thompson (two kills, two digs); and Hanna Chancellor (two digs).
TRINITY SWEEPS OHIO COUNTY
Whitesville Trinity captured a 25-13, 25-23, 25-13 win at the Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
Hannah Nash had 14 kills to pace the Lady Raiders (24-6), while Addison Mills added eight kills and Josie Aull passed for 30 assists. Other top contributors were Abby Payne (10 digs); Caroline Hall (15 digs); Georgia Howard (seven kills, 12 digs); Kenzie McDowell (three kills) and Sarah Payne (four digs).
Ohio County fell to 22-6.
Caroline Law had 19 assists, Camryn Kennedy had 14 kills, 14 digs for Ohio County. Kaitlyn Sampson and Jalyn Whittaker each had seven digs. Haeli Browning and Ella Decker each had five digs.
BOYS SOCCER DAVIESS COUNTY 1, SOUTH WARREN 0The Panthers wrapped up the regular season with a victory at Deer Park.
Ahmed Abdullahi scored the game’s lone goal for DC (14-4-1) on an assist by Lukas Humphrey.
South Warren slipped to 9-5-2.
MONDAY CROSS COUNTRY DC GIRLS, APOLLO BOYS WIN CITY-COUNTY
The Daviess County girls placed five runners in the top 10, and the Apollo boys went 1-2-3 to capture their respective titles during the City-County meet at Yellow Creek Park.
The Lady Panthers (23 points) were paced by first-place Lucy Spaw (19:38); second-place Bentlei Stallings (20:16); fifth-place Sally Tidwell (20:33); sixth-place Blakely Greer (20:40); and ninth-place Melanie Reesman (21:47).
The Apollo girls had 65 points with scoring by third-place Ahmira Pickett (20:25); 13th-place Kirii Mattingly (22:31); 17th-place Chloe Sandefur (22:50); 18th-place Ava Falloway (23:14); and 21st-place Adyson Mattingly (23:57).
Owensboro Catholic was third (69 points) with production from fourth-place Peyton Reid (20:30); eighth-place Ainsley Sutter (21:17); 15th-place Ashlie Hayden (22:38); 23rd-place Ella Claire Goetz (24:16); and 28th-place Ruthie Jones (26:36).
Owensboro was fourth (76) with scores from seventh-place Kiley Palmer (21:05); 14th-place Olive Harrison (22:33); 19th-place Bella Short (23:34); 20th-place Addison Edge (23:39); and 25th-place Tiara Campbell Newton (24:16).
On the boys side, Apollo (24 points) was paced by winner Thomas Ashby (15:46); runner-up Noah Gray (16:41); third-place Blake Mullins (16:48); seventh-place Emmitt Brock (17:14); and 11th-place Madden Rhoads (18:13).
DC boys were second (32) with contributions from fourth-place Brayden Kaelin (16:59); fifth-place Nolan Kurz (17:03); sixth-place Bryson McGary (17:08); eighth-place Asher Alvey (17:35); and ninth-place Aidan Taylor (17:55).
Owensboro finished third (92) with scores by 15th-place Etienne Zuberi (18:44); 24th-place Dylan Fulkerson (19:28); 26th-place Jacob Coleman (19:33); 30th-place Nash Miller (20:00); and 36th-place Cam Johnson (21:26).
Owensboro Catholic was fourth (112) with times from 27th-place Braden Davis (19:35); 28th-place Austin Marsh (19:52); 34th-place Nolan Murphy (20:20); 38th-place Jacob Hammen (21:33); and 42nd-place Patrick Hauke (22:07).
Grace Christian Academy was fifth (129) with scoring from 23rd-place Jonathan Dechman (19:23); 37th-place Joseph Baker (21:32); 45th-place Sean Ausland (22:21); 48th-place Elijah Hurt (23:23); and 50th-place Logan Cantrell (25:32).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.