Apollo High School scored 22 unanswered points to upend Meade County 29-20 in a high school football matchup Friday night in Brandenburg.
Donte Dixon had touchdown runs of nine yards and eight yards for Apollo. Noah Rhinerson had a 10-yard touchdown run.
Christian Combs hit Jon-Hunter Vance with a 15-yard touchdown pass early in the game. Combs completed 11-of-17 passes for 110 yards.
Apollo (3-2) rushed for 305 yards. The Eagles host McCracken County next week.
OWENSBORO 56, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 6
Kasey Boone threw for 227 yards and four touchdowns to lead Owensboro to a smooth victory at Harned.
Boone had scoring throws of 17, 32, 51 and 23 yards, with two of those going to Jeremiah Goodwin. Boone hit 10-of-13 passes.
Maurice Moorman had a 68-yard punt return for a score. Tramel Barksdale had touchdown runs of 35 and seven yards.
OHS (4-1) had 339 yards in total offense. The Red Devils play at Ohio County next week.
McLEAN COUNTY 30, TODD CO. CENTRAL 18
The Cougars fell behind 18-0 in the opening quarter before roaring back to capture a Class 2-A district win in Elkton.
“We dug ourselves a hole early; went down 18 points within six minutes,” MCHS coach Zach Wagner said. “We showed a lot of grit and poise to come back and play a good second half.”
McLean County (4-1, 1-0 in District 2) outscored the Rebels 22-0 in the decisive second quarter, getting a 3-yard touchdown run from Zach Clayton, a 1-yard scoring run from Lucas Mauzy and a 64-yard TD pass from James Haerle to Brady Dame for a four-point halftime lead.
Mauzy added a 2-yard score late in the third quarter to cap the game’s scoring.
Haerle finished with 77 rushing yards, while Mauzy added 52 yards and Clayton had 46 yards.
The Cougars outgained Todd County Central 360-187 in total yardage.
Elijah Baldwin had an interception and a fumble recovery for McLean County, which hosts district foe Butler County next week.
The Rebels slipped to 2-3, 0-1.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY 27, HANCOCK COUNTY 14
The Rockets scored 13 unanswered points in the second half to upend the Class 2-A No. 6 Hornets at Schafer-Glover Field in Hawesville.
Hancock County (4-1) trailed 14-0 before a 4-yard run by Logan Willis and an 11-yard scoring scamper by Noah Mize tied the contest at halftime.
Willis finished with 132 yards and one TD on 36 rushing attempts.
Crittenden County’s Preston Morgeson rushed 29 times for 192 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Rockets (2-2).
The Hornets return to action next week when they travel to face Owensboro Catholic in a district matchup.
