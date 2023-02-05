Mayte Lopez finished second in her weight class to lead Apollo High School to a 10th-place finish at the Kentucky Wrestling Coaches Association’s Girls State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at Tates Creek High School in Lexington.
Lopez went undefeated through the 138-pound bracket of the state tournament until the championship bout, where she fell to Grant County’s Addison Messerly by fall.
Erin Faulker (185) finished fourth, reaching the tournament semifinals before falling to Madison Central’s Hailey Butts in the third-place bout.
Apollo’s Katelynn Davis (145) lost her first match of the tournament but won the next three to reach the consolation final. Lilyan List (152) reached the consolation third round, while Hadleigh Johnson (132) and Suraya Turner (165) both made it to the consolation second round.
Ohio County finished 11th, led by Talynn Clark’s first-place finish in the 114 weight class. Alexis LaGrone (100) placed seventh, while Kelsey Kirkpatrick (152) won the consolation first-place match.
Daviess County (12 points) was 57th, with Kali Nichols placing sixth and Katherine Barbour reaching the consolation second round.
Owensboro (four points) finished 74th, with Alexandria Chappell reaching the consolation second round and Graycen Roberts making it to the consolation third round.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 53, McLEAN COUNTY 50
Landon Huff scored a game-best 26 points to guide the Raiders to a win at the Ruoff Mortgage Classic at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
With the win, Trinity improved to 11-12.
Jaxon Floyd finished with 16 points to pace the Cougars (17-7), who rolled Foundation Christian 61-27 earlier in the day.
TRINITY 16 14 6 17 — 53
McLEAN COUNTY 13 9 11 17 — 50
Trinity (53) — Huff 26, Smith 8, Aull 6, Mills 5, Goetz 3, Hernandez 3, Hatfield 2.
McLean County (50) — Floyd 16, Revelett 9, Cline 8, Lee 7, Ward 5, Patrick 3, Taylor 2.
DAVIESS COUNTY 65, EVANSVILLE DAY 60
Gage Phelps scored 19 points, dished seven assists and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Panthers at the Ruoff Mortgage Classic at the Sportscenter.
Jaxon Brown finished with 14 points for DC (10-13), while Jack Payme posted 11 points.
Tyler Myers scored 31 points to pace Evansville Day (7-13).
EVANSVILLE DAY 14 18 13 15 — 60
DAVIESS COUNTY 15 19 12 19 — 65
Evansville Day (60) — Myers 31, Cooper 17, Wilsey 8, Kelley 2, Kunst 2.
Daviess County (65) — Phelps 19, Brown 14, Payne 11, Ayer 6, Hillard 6, Oberst 6, Renfrow 3.
HANCOCK COUNTY 74, UNION COUNTY 56
Kaleb Keown scored 22 points and Devyn Powers posted 21 points as the Hornets rolled at the Ruoff Mortgage Classic at the Sportscenter.
Evan Ferry added 17 points for Hancock County (12-10).
Izaiah Manuel finished with 19 points for Union County (10-11). Kristopher Hughes and Landon Jones added 14 and 12 points, respectively.
UNION COUNTY 12 17 16 11 — 56
HANCOCK COUNTY 11 22 22 19 — 74
Union County (56) — Manuel 19, Hughes 14, Jones 12, Hancock 3, Miller 3, Wilson 3.
Hancock County (74) — Keown 22, Powers 21, Ferry 17, Dixon 9, Morris 3, Brown 2.
COLLINS 58, OHIO COUNTY 49
Parker Culbertson scored 15 points as the Eagles fell in the Ruoff Mortgage Classic at the Sportscenter.
Elijah Decker added 12 points for Ohio County (19-6). and Walker Lindsey chipped in 11 points.
Kenyon Goodin scored a game-high 24 points for Collins (21-3), and Isiah Cochran added 11 points.
COLLINS 12 14 22 10 — 58
OHIO COUNTY 9 13 8 19 — 49
Collins (58) — Ke. Goodin 24, Cochran 11, Simmons 8, Ki. Ledford 7, Harbin 3, Ko. Ledford 3, Ka. Goodin 2.
Ohio County (49) — Culbertson 15, Decker 12, Lindsey 11, Young 6, Kennedy 3, Morse 2.
FRIDAY
EDMONSON COUNTY 41, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 38
Landon Huff scored 20 points as the Raiders dropped a contest in Leitchfield.
Braxton Highbaugh scored 16 points for Edmonson County, and Braden Wall added 10 points.
TRINITY 16 8 6 8 — 38
EDMONSON COUNTY 8 8 11 14 — 41
Trinity (38) — Huff 20, Hernandez 8, Smith 5, Mills 3, Hatfield 2.
Edmonson County (41) — Highbaugh 16, Wall 10, Anderson 6, Bass 4, Alexander 3, Bates 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HANCOCK COUNTY 59, APOLLO 48
Bailey Poole scored 24 points to lead the Lady Hornets to a victory in Hawesville.
Lily Roberts finished with 16 points and four assists for Hancock County (14-10), and Ella House added 10 points, four rebounds and four assists. Emma Morris and Ansley House hauled in four rebounds apiece.
Kennedy Lane scored 24 points and grabbed six rebounds for Apollo (7-17), while Jennifer Lee recorded 11 points with nine boards. Abby Sapp and Taraya Thompson grabbed five rebounds apiece, and Gracie Survant dished four assists.
APOLLO 15 12 8 13 — 48
HANCOCK COUNTY 10 15 17 17 — 59
Apollo (48) — Lane 24, Lee 11, Sapp 6, Survant 5, Thompson 2.
Hancock County (59) — Poole 24, Li. Roberts 16, E. House 10, Keown 3, A. House 3, Newby 2, Morris 1.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 63, DAWSON SPRINGS 41
Josie Aull poured in 34 points to lead the Lady Raiders at the Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
Kenzie McDowell chipped in 11 points for Trinity (3-19).
Abby Ward led the Lady Panthers (7-16) with 17 points.
DAWSON SPRINGS 5 10 14 12 — 41
TRINITY 15 15 18 15 — 63
Dawson Springs (41) — Ward 17, Harper 9, McCoy 6, Drennon 5, Oldham 3, Hoover 1.
Trinity (63) — Aull 34, McDowell 11, Morris 5, Payne 5, Hatfield 3, E. McDaniel 3, M. McDaniel 2.
SOUTH WARREN 69, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 38
Brooklyn Stewart produced 15 points as the Lady Mustangs fell in Greenville.
Muhlenberg County slipped to 14-9.
Gracie Hodges scored 24 points for South Warren (13-13), and McLaine Hudson finished with 19 points.
SOUTH WARREN 14 22 19 13 — 69
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 5 14 11 7 — 38
South Warren (69) — Hodges 24, Hudson 19, Frank 6, Maxwell 6, Bolin 3, Garrett 3, As. Overbay 3, Ab. Overbay 2, Lindsey 1, Martin 1, Munrath 1.
Muhlenberg County (38) — Stewart 15, Boggess 7, Fields 4, Joines 4, Noe 3, I. Wilkins 3, T. Wilkins 1.
