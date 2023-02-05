Mayte Lopez finished second in her weight class to lead Apollo High School to a 10th-place finish at the Kentucky Wrestling Coaches Association’s Girls State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at Tates Creek High School in Lexington.

Lopez went undefeated through the 138-pound bracket of the state tournament until the championship bout, where she fell to Grant County’s Addison Messerly by fall.

