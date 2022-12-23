Kennedy Lane scored 15 points to pace the Apollo High School girls basketball team in a 56-35 win over Ohio County on Thursday at the Beaver Dam Tourism Hall of Fame Classic.
Jenna Dant and Jennifer Lee scored 10 points apiece for the E-Gals (3-7), with Dant hauling in 12 rebounds.
Ella Decker finished with 17 points for Ohio County (3-4).
OHIO COUNTY 6 12 5 12 — 35
Apollo (56) — Lane 15, Dant 10, Lee 10, John 6, Sapp 6, Survant 4, Whitlock 4, Thompson 1.
Ohio County (35) — Decker 17, Hill 6, Gray 4. Wilson 3, Kennedy 2, Milam 2, Canty 1.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 56, SCOTT 53
Brooklyn Stewart scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the Lady Mustangs’ comeback victory in the Independence Bank Kentucky vs. Indiana Classic at the Sportscenter.
Sarah-Cate Boggess added 14 points, six rebounds and three assists for Muhlenberg County (8-3), which overcame a 12-point deficit in the third quarter. Taylor Wilkins hauled in seven rebounds, and Macy Fields dished five assists.
Autumn Ponder scored 15 points for Scott (4-4), and Presley Grant chipped in 12 points.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 11 13 19 13 — 56
Scott (53) — Ponder 15, Grant 12, Coleman 9, Overman 6, Turner 5, Peterson 4.
Muhlenberg County (56) — Stewart 18, Boggess 14, Fields 9, Proffitt 6, T. Wilkins 6, Duvall 3.
PIKEVILLE 55, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 45
Karmin Riley scored 14 points as the Lady Aces fell at the Queen of the Commonwealth in Mount Washington.
Hailee Johnson, who was named to the all-tournament team, finished with 12 points for Catholic (10-2).
Trinity Rowe scored 20 points for Pikeville (5-2), and Kyera Thornsbury finished with 17 points.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 24 7 9 5 — 45
PIKEVILLE 24 12 9 10 — 55
Owensboro Catholic (45) — Riley 14, Johnson 12, Le. Keelin 6, Riney 6, Hayden 3, Randolph 3, Grant 1.
Pikeville (55) — Rowe 20, Thornsbury 17, Jackson 5, Theiss 4, Whited 4, Alvin 3, Sparks 2.
BARDSTOWN 69, HANCOCK COUNTY 58
Lily Roberts scored 27 points and pulled down eight rebounds as the Lady Hornets fell in the Autokiniton Christmas Classic in Shepherdsville.
Ella House added 15 points and six assists for Hancock County (6-5).
Addison Riley scored 15 points to lead Bardstown (5-5).
HANCOCK COUNTY 12 19 16 11 — 58
BARDSTOWN 11 16 17 25 — 69
Hancock County (58) — Li. Roberts 27, House 15, Morris 7, Keown 4, Jones 2, La. Roberts 2, Newby 1.
Bardstown (69) — Riley 15, Smith 13, Mi. Courtney 11, Ma. Courtney 10, Livers 10, Crowe 7, Tinker 3.
BOYS DAVIESS COUNTY 65, METCALFE COUNTY 58
Gage Phelps erupted for 37 points in the Panthers’ victory at the Rafferty’s Caveland Classic in Brownsville.
Jax Allen scored 21 points for Metcalfe County (4-5), and Wyatt Blythe added 15 points.
METCALFE COUNTY 13 20 14 11 — 58
DAVIESS COUNTY 13 15 14 23 — 65
Metcalfe County (58) — Allen 21, Blythe 15, Jessie 8, Boling 4, Button 4, Garrett 4.
Daviess County (65) — Phelps 37, Floyd 8, Oberst 8, Brown 4, Renfrow 4, McCain 2, Hillard 2.
OHIO COUNTY 73, OWENSBORO KNIGHTS 33
Elijah Decker scored 25 points to lead the Eagles at the Beaver Dam Tourism Hall of Fame Classic.
Parker Culbertson added 14 points for Ohio County.
The Eagles improved to 9-2.
OHIO COUNTY 29 21 16 7 — 73
Knights (33) — Gunderson 16, Ekbundit 5, Padgett 5, Askins 3, Houston 2, Johnson 2.
Ohio County (73) — Decker 25, Culbertson 14, Lindsey 9, Young 8, Allen 5, Abney 4, Kennedy 3, Quissenberry 3, Morse 2.
SOUTH SPENCER (IND.) 63, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 52
Landon Huff scored 16 points as the Raiders fell in Rockport.
Gavin Howard finished with 14 points for Trinity (5-3), and Nick Goetz added 11 points.
Cale Donoho scored 15 points for South Spencer (8-0), Kaydin Duvall posted 14 points, and Ty Brown tallied 13 points.
SOUTH SPENCER 17 10 12 24 — 63
Trinity (52) — Huff 16, Howard 14, Goetz 11, Hernandez 9, Mills 2,
South Spencer (63) — Donoho 15, Duvall 14, Brown 13, Kurt 9, Wells 8, Kenney 2, Bunner 1, Harmon 1.
