Apollo looking to close era with upset of McCracken

It's ironic and, perhaps, fortuitous that the final high school football game to be played at Apollo's Eagle Stadium will coincide with what second-year coach Phillip Hawkins believes is the biggest game in his tenure at AHS.
Any way you slice it, Friday night will be special at Eagle Stadium, where Apollo plays host to western Kentucky power McCracken County in the Eagles' Class 6-A district opener.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and a big crowd -- including many Apollo players from the past four-plus decades -- is expected.
"This is big for us, a big opportunity for our program," said Hawkins, whose Eagles were razor-sharp in last week's impressive 49-28 conquest of visiting Meade County. "We changed a few things that we believe put our players in a better position to be successful, and they responded with a very good effort and performance."
Moreover, Hawkins believes the team's improved non-district schedule is finally beginning to pay off.
"The whole goal was to get our team battle-tested for the tough district games ahead of us," Hawkins said. "That backfired for awhile on us, but I believe we began to see the benefits of that on Friday night."
"This is the biggest game I've ever coached at Apollo and we know how good McCracken County has been through the years, but, again, it's an opportunity for us to step up and show where we are as a football team."
Against Meade, the Eagles' offense was led by quarterback Damian Lovinsky, who completed 9-of-18 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Geoffrey Johnson caught a 62-yard scoring pass and Harold Hogg rushed for 100 yards on 22 carries, scoring twice.
It was the Apollo defense, however, that made the difference in this one.
The Eagles had been surrendering 49 points per game coming in, but held the Green Wave to 28. Outside linebacker Malik Wilson had a scoop-and-score fumble recovery touchdown of 40 yards, and Apollo forced four Meade County turnovers.
Special teams play was also sublime, highlighted by Wilson's return of a kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown.
McCracken County, meanwhile, is also playing well.
The Mustangs opened 0-2 -- with losses to traditional powerhouses Paducah Tilghman and Bowling Green -- but have since reeled off impressive victories over Graves County (65-26), Mayfield (45-35) and district foe Marshall County (42-6).
McCracken County is led by quarterback Elijah Wheat, who has completed 63-of-118 passes for 1,070 yards with 14 touchdowns and only two interceptions.
The balanced Mustangs also feature a strong ground attack led by Hunter Bradley, who has rambled for 837 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Franklin Hayes, meanwhile, is one of the premier receivers in the state with 30 receptions for 721 yards and 13 TDs.
"They're very good," Hawkins said of the Mustangs. "We need to continue to cover well and we need to apply as much pressure on their quarterback as we can.
"We need to continue to play good, physical football -- now our assignments, play as a team, and give it our best shot against a program that has won several district championships, a program that is always a contender.
"Our kids don't feel any pressure. We just need to go out and play loose in this one and see what happens. It's a great opportunity for us."
