The Apollo High School volleyball team advanced to the Gold Division playoffs with a pair of pool-play wins Friday night in the Apollo Summer Slam.
The E-Gals took two-set victories over McLean County (25-9, 25-12) and Edmonson County (25-7, 25-8).
Stat leaders for Apollo included Anslee Hopewell (22 assists); Natalie Ewing (11 kills, five blocks); Brylee Rhodes (six digs, seven aces, 10 kills); Hallie Wilson (seven digs) and Whitley Chambers (nine kills).
The E-Gals will open bracket play against Henderson County at 9 a.m. Saturday at Apollo.
LADY ACES WIN PAIR AT SUMMER SLAM
Owensboro Catholic captured a pair of three-set wins over Madisonville North Hopkins (22-25, 26-24, 15-12) and North Bullitt (27-26, 17-25, 15-13) during Apollo Summer Slam pool play.
Leading the way for the Lady Aces were Belle Wright (16 kills, two blocks); Cassidy Towery (13 kills, 28 assists, three blocks); Madeline Castlen (eight kills, three blocks); Cate Sites (eight kills); Jayden Bickett (two kills, eight digs); Jena Glenn (two kills, 16 digs); Clara Bach (five aces, 23 assists); and Allie Hamilton (two assists).
Catholic advanced to the Gold Division playoffs and will play Central Hardin at 9 a.m. Saturday.
OTHER AREA TEAMS COMPETE IN SUMMER SLAM POOL PLAY
Daviess County topped Webster County (25-19, 25-22) and fell to Green County (25-22, 25-22).
McLean County split two matchups, topping Edmonson County (19-25, 25-19, 15-9) and falling to Apollo.
Owensboro lost matches to Warren East (25-19, 25-11) and Central Hardin (25-9, 25-18).
Whitesville Trinity dropped games to University Heights (23-25, 25-9, 15-7) and Frederick Douglass (25-14, 25-13).
Hancock County lost against Hopkinsville (25-22, 18-25, 15-11) and Taylor County (25-16, 25-13).
Muhlenberg County lost to Henderson County (25-13, 25-16) and Allen County-Scottsville (25-19, 23-25, 15-9).
All teams advance to Saturday's playoffs. Teams that went 1-1 will play in the Silver Division, while squads with two losses will compete in the Bronze Division.
