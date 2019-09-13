Apollo High School did a lot of watching for periods of time in its boys' soccer game against Owensboro Catholic.
The Eagles did more playing in the second half, and they earned a 3-2 win Thursday night because of it.
"They wanted it more, they had a lot more energy, especially in the first half, they were flying around, we looked like we just woke up," Apollo coach Ryan Poirier said. "We responded in the second half and scored some goals, but we have a lot of stuff to clean up."
Catholic did open the scoring, getting a header from Aaron Self off a corner kick in the fourth minute.
Apollo got a couple of prime chances over the last 13 minutes of the first half. Jonathan Isbill made two good defensive plays for Catholic on Apollo shots in the 18-yard box. Apollo couldn't follow a rebound shot after a corner kick. Teranse Twihenya couldn't get squared up on a good chance for Apollo inside the box one minute before halftime.
Things started working offensively for Apollo in the second half.
"In the middle of the field we needed more movement," Poirier said. "There was a lot of standing and watching other guys do stuff. We should be playing with better energy than that."
Harrison Bowman got one-on-one in the box and scored on a shot from 15 yards to tie it 1-1 in the 50th minute. Justin Gillim hit a long ball from 30 yards that went in for a 2-1 Apollo lead in the 55th minute. Yo Shi Ya worked the ball down the left side and hit a shot to the back post to give the Eagles a 3-1 advantage.
Catholic cut the deficit to 3-2 in the 70th minute when Joe Fusco scored off a scramble from 10 yards out.
Apollo beat Catholic 10-0 the first time the teams played back on Aug. 21. That was on the minds of Catholic's players coming into this matchup.
"We wanted a bit of redemption after the first time we played them," Catholic coach Andy Donohoe said. "The guys can be proud of their performance. Apollo put a lot of pressure on us, we bent but we didn't break. We were excellent in our approach, our effort. The first goal they had woke us up. We were unlucky on the second one, it was a cross to go in."
Yo Shi Ya and Wah Htoo were credited with assists for Apollo.
Apollo went to 7-6, 2-3 in the 9th District. Catholic fell to 3-5-1, 0-5 in the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.