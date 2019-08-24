In an extraordinary high school football game that lasted 3 hours, 22 minutes and produced a whopping 122 points, the Apollo football team found a way on Friday night.
Trailing by two touchdowns with just under 11 minutes to play, Apollo dug deep -- scoring 24 unanswered points to overhaul visiting Warren Central 66-56 in a wild affair before a large, captivated crowd at Eagle Stadium.
"If there's one thing to take from this, it's that we finally figured out how to finish a game," Apollo second-year head coach Phillip Hawkins said. "We still have a lot of work to do, but I'm proud of these kids."
The Eagles appeared to be in a precarious position early in the fourth quarter, when D'Andre Boyd's 15-yard touchdown pass to Geovanni Floyd and a subsequent two-point conversion pushed the Dragons in front 56-42.
As it turned out, Apollo had just begun to fight.
Junior quarterback Damian Lovinsky connected with Brandon Husk for a 13-yard TD pass and Harold Hogg followed with a conversion run to pull the Eagles within 56-50 with 8:49 to play.
After turning the Dragons over on downs, Lovinsky raced 47 yards for a touchdown and Hogg rammed in a conversion run to propel Apollo ahead 58-56 at 4:39.
After Apollo's defense again turned Central over on downs, Hogg accounted for all 77 yards in a four-play march that was capped by his 5-yard TD blast and two-point conversion.
"He was unbelievable wasn't he?" Hawkins said when asked about Hogg, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound junior transfer from Owensboro Catholic who finished with 192 yards on 26 carries with three TDs and three conversion runs. "Our offense is in pretty good condition right now."
Hogg, who rolled up 146 yards on 17 carries in the second half, had help from Lovinsky, who was 9-of-18 through the air for 117 yards and two touchdowns. The junior also carried the ball 11 times for 91 yards and three touchdowns.
In addition, Husk caught a pair of touchdown passes and Johnson carried 15 times for 66 yards and a touchdown.
It was a heartbreaking result for Warren Central, which, despite phenomenal offensive statistics, lost its 36th consecutive game dating back to October 2015.
Boyd, the Dragons' masterful 6-3, 190-pound senior quarterback, had one of the greatest individual performances ever exhibited at the venue -- completing 28-of-43 passes for 467 yards and five touchdowns, and rushing for 164 yards on 22 attempts with three TDs.
All told, Boyd accounted for 631 yards and eight touchdowns.
Apollo finished with 466 yards of total offense, while the Dragons amassed 753.
"Warren Central is a much better team this year," Hawkins said. "They have a lot of talented players."
The Eagles, who started 2018 with four consecutive victories, will try to make it two in a row this season next Friday night at Caldwell County.
WARREN CENTRAL 8 20 20 8 -- 56
APOLLO 14 6 22 24 -- 66
A-Hogg 5 run (Stewart kick)
A-Husk 22 pass from Lovinsky (Stewart kick)
WC-Boyd 33 run (Smith pass from Boyd)
A-Lovinsky 34 run (run failed)
WC-Borden 15 pass from Boyd (pass failed)
WC-Floyd 39 pass from Boyd (pass failed)
WC-Borden 16 pass from Boyd (Smith pass from Boyd)
WC-Borden 11 pass from Boyd (run failed)
A-Hogg 2 run (kick failed)
A-Lovinsky 5 run (Lovinsky run)
WC-Boyd 43 run (Smith pass from Boyd)
A-Johnson 1 run (Lovinsky run)
WC-Boyd 2 run (pass failed)
WC-Floyd 15 pass from Boyd (Smith pass from Boyd)
A-Husk 13 pass from Lovinsky (Hogg run)
A-Lovinsky 47 run (Hogg run)
A-Hogg 5 run (Hogg run)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.