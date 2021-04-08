Western Kentucky pride will be on the line Thursday when 3rd Region champion Apollo challenges 2nd Region kingpin Henderson County in the opening round of the girls’ KHSAA State Basketball Tournament.
Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. (CT) in Lexington’s Rupp Arena.
Apollo (16-6) comes into the fray having won 11 of its last 13 games, while Henderson County (18-4) will be putting a nine-game winning streak on the line.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to compete at the highest level,” Apollo coach Natalie Payne said of the E-Gals, who are making their first Sweet 16 appearance since she was an All-State senior guard for the program in 1997. “We got over the hump in the regional tournament and we deserve to be here.”
Apollo suffered a 50-33 loss at Henderson County on March 9, but Payne believes the result of that contest will have little bearing on the outcome when the teams clash again in Rupp.
“We’re a totally different team than we were a month ago, offensively and defensively,” Payne said. “That was our most recent loss, and we’ve won a bunch (six games) in a row since then. We have a different mindset, a different confidence level than when we last played Henderson.”
Nonetheless, Payne acknowledges that the E-Gals face a strong challenge in the form of the Lady Colonels.
“They’re a very good, very well-coached basketball team — they do a lot of things well,” Payne said. “They have tough guards who can control the tempo, they’re excellent at the defensive end and on the boards — they do a very good job of limiting opponents to one shot.
“For us to be successful, we need to limit their transition baskets, sit down on defense, and limit their offensive rebounds. Their guards do a good job going to the glass and we have to keep them out of the lane as much as possible.”
Apollo features a starting five of senior guard Kassidy Daugherty (11.8 ppg), junior guard Amaya Curry (11.5 ppg), senior power forward Zoe Floyd (9 ppg, 7.2 rpg), senior forward Amber Dunn (8.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg) and junior guard Shelbie Beatty (8 ppg, 4.2 rpg).
As a unit, the E-Gals shoot 41% from the floor, including 35% from 3-point land, and sink 70% of their free throws.
In Apollo’s 52-37 conquest of Meade County for the 3rd Region Tournament title, the resurgent Dunn led the way with 23 points and nine rebounds, with Curry scoring 12 points and Beatty adding 10. Floyd secured eight rebounds.
Henderson County, directed by longtime coach Jeff Haile, is led by senior guard Sadie Wurth (13.6 ppg) and sophomore forward Jarie Thomas (12.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg).
In addition, the Lady Colonels receive considerable production from sophomore guard Graci Risley (8.7 ppg), junior guard Katylan Kemp (8 ppg, 3.7 rpg), senior forward Kyra Dixon (6 ppg, 4.3 rpg) and sophomore guard Mallorie Veal (5.2 ppg).
Henderson County shoots 44% from the field, including 35% from distance, and hits foul shots at a 67% clip.
The Lady Colonels crushed Union County 70-38 for the 2nd Region Tournament championship, getting 27 points from Thomas and 17 points from Risley.
In the regular-season meeting between Apollo and Henderson County, the Lady Colonels got 16 points from Kemp and 11 from Veal. The E-Gals were led in that game by Floyd and Daugherty, each of whom scored seven points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.