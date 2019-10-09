Apollo's Brown tied for 11th at state

Apollo High School sophomore Macey Brown led the way for area participants in the opening round of the Leachman/KHSAA Girls State Golf Tournament on Tuesday at Bowling Green Country Club.
Brown, who placed second to Owensboro Catholic senior Emma Payne in last week's 2nd Region Tournament at Central City Country Club, finished with a 6-over par round of 78.
Brown's round consisted of seven pars, three birdies, seven bogeys and a double-bogey on hole No. 1. She is in a five-way tie for 11th place entering the final round.
Payne, meanwhile, shot a first-round 88 (T-67th), making the individual cut by a single stroke.
Second Region team champion Madisonville-North Hopkins shot a 362. Kaitlyn Zieba (81), Karra Tucker (89), Rachel Carver (94) and Kat Weir (98) scored for the Lady Maroons, who shot a stunning 328 to win the regional championship.
Daviess County sophomore Holly Holton shot a 90 (missed cut) and teammate Addison Heady, also a sophomore, shot a 95 (MC).
Other 2nd Region representatives included Union County senior Sarah Hagedorn (87, T-62nd), Christian County senior Hannah Sumner (89, MC), and Henderson County senior Kenna Newsome (91, MC).
Two seniors, Olivia Hensley of Boyd County and Laney Frye of Lexington Christian Academy, are deadlocked for the first-round lead -- each firing a 3-under par 69.
Madison Central senior Mattie Neeley is alone in third place with an even-par 72. Rounding out the top five are Monroe County senior Connor Geralds (4th, 75) and North Hardin freshman Ella Scherer (5th, 76).
Play concludes in the 36-hole stroke-play event on Wednesday at BGCC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.