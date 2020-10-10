Apollo's Macey Brown parred the first playoff hole in the 2020 Leachman Buick GMC Cadillac/KHSAA Girls' State Golf Championship to claim the individual state title Saturday at Bowling Green Country Club.
Apollo’s Macey Brown wins individual state golf title
By the Messenger-Inquirer
