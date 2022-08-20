The Apollo High School volleyball team split a pair of matchups at the Apollo Summer Slam on Friday.
The E-Gals topped Crittenden County 2-0 (25-22, 25-19) and fell 2-0 to Bullitt East (21-25, 12-25).
In the combined outings, Jennifer Lee finished with seven kills and four blocks for Apollo; Abie Butterworth posted eight kills and two blocks; Elise Wilson recorded four kills and three blocks; Ella Alvey had three aces with 10 digs; Kaley Dickinson made six digs with an ace; Kelsey Dickinson collected five digs; Kadi Daugherty had five digs with an ace; and McKenna Mason passed for 15 assists with an ace.
The Apollo Summer Slam, featuring 32 teams from across eight Kentucky regions and three from Tennessee, will resume Saturday with games at Apollo High School and the Owensboro Convention Center.
