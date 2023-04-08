When Ryne Tinsley accepted the job as Apollo High School’s new boys basketball coach late last month, one of his top priorities was to bring together a talented, experienced and energetic coaching staff to assist him.
According to Tinsley, his first goal has been achieved.
“I’m very excited about the staff,” he said Friday. “They’ve been there and done that as players. There’s such a wide range. We’ve got guys who are a little bit younger like me and trying to figure it out but have energy and passion for the game. But then we’ve got guys who have been there and coached for a bunch of years. We’ve got more than 65 years of combined experience coming in.”
Among the incoming group of Eagles coaches will be John Tinsley, Ryne’s father, who’s been a head coach at five different schools and sports 32 years of coaching experience with 20 as a head coach. He won a regional title coaching Barren County in 1999 and twice as an assistant with Owensboro (2002) and Grayson County (2009).
“It is a neat experience,” Ryne Tinsley said of coaching alongside his father. “He can show me the ropes and things that I don’t understand logistically as a head coach. We’ve got similar schemes and common ground that we believe in, and he can help show me the things I need to learn.”
Former Apollo High School and Illinois State star Tyler Brown is returning for his third season on the Eagles’ bench and will coach the junior varsity squad. He helped guide Apollo to a state runner-up finish as a sophomore in 2006.
“He’s a great guy and brings energy,” Tinsley said of Brown. “I’m really glad to have him back. Everybody in the city knows about Tyler Brown.”
Buddy Hinton, who won a regional title as a player with Owensboro in 2002 and played Division I ball at Montana State, is also in his third year at Apollo and will be the freshman coach.
“He’s another great energy guy and a really good defensive coach,” Tinsley said. “He also coaches AAU travel ball with Team Legacy, and that’s really picked up in the city. He’s done a great job with them, and it’s probably one of the best AAU programs on the western side of the state.”
Another Apollo alum on the staff is Michael James, who played Division I basketball at Florida International in the mid-2000s.
“It’s great to have Michael back,” Tinsley stated. “He coaches the Griffin Elite 15U, and we’ve coached AAU together and have similar thoughts on things. He’s a great coach and has been everywhere in the city. I like the calming presence that Michael brings to the huddle, he’s very calm and very poised.”
Keith Johnson, a member of Apollo’s 1990 regional championship squad, is also jumping on board. He was later an assistant coach on two more Eagles squads that reached the state tournament.
“I love that experience,” Tinsley said. “You’re talking about a guy who’s Apollo through and through. He does FCA at the high school and I do FCA at the middle school. He’s a phenomenal person with a great basketball mind.”
Rounding out the staff will be Corey Wilford, a former star at Christian County High School, who will assist with the Eagles’ player development.
“Every kid in the city knows Corey with his training,” Tinsley said. “He played pro ball, and he’s just a great guy that’s great to be around the kids. We want to develop the whole person, not just the player — in the community, in the classroom — we want kids with great character in our program.”
With the team set to start activities on April 18, spirits are high on Tamarack Road — but the Eagles know there’s work to be done.
“It’s going to be a process,” he said. “It’s going to take time. Nobody has a magic wand. It’s going to take time but we’re really excited about the young kids. We’ve got a good freshman group coming in and really good veterans around them.
“I feel really good about the staff, I think it’s one of the best ones in this area. We’ll see where it takes us, but we think it’ll be really good for the community and for our kids.
“We’re ecstatic about what we’re bringing in. It’s Apollo. It’s a great tradition, with 10 regional championships, and it’s time to get back to that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.