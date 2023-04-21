Sam Holder scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Apollo a 2-1 walk-off victory over district rival Daviess County on Thursday at Eagle Park.
Noah Cook struck out 13 batters in the pitching win for Apollo (15-6, 2-1 9th District), giving up one earned run on four hits with three walks in the complete-game effort.
Josh Mayes finished with a pair of hits for the Eagles, while Hayden Cash hit the team’s only RBI to score Grayson Smith in the bottom of the first inning.
The Panthers (9-8, 0-3) plated their lone run in the third when Decker Renfrow singled, stole second, advanced to third on a ground out and then scored on Lake Wilson’s RBI base hit.
DAVIESS COUNTY 001 000 0 — 1 4 1
SOFTBALL MUHLENBERG COUNTY 6, OHIO COUNTY 2Joshlynn Noe went 4-for-5 with a triple, two runs, an RBI and two stolen bases in the Lady Mustangs’ district win in Hartford.
Sophia Wilkins added a pair of RBIs for Muhlenberg County (12-5, 3-0 10th District), and Josie Davis added an RBI double along with the pitching win.
Talynn Clark went 2-for-4 with a double for Ohio County (8-9, 1-2), Lily Hill added a double and Madyson Crowe drove in a run.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 110 310 0 — 6 7 2
OHIO COUNTY 200 000 0 — 2 6 4
WP-Davis. LP-Graves. 2B-Davis (M), Clark, Hill (O). 3B-Noe (M).
BOYS TENNIS OWENSBORO 5, OHIO COUNTY 4The Red Devils won in Hartford, picking up singles victories from Walker Gaddis, John Clay Ford and Jeremy Gillihan.
OHS earned doubles wins from Gaddis-Ford and Gillihan-Nick Plemmons.
Ohio County winners included Carson Kennedy, Will Young, Brayden Daugherty and Daugherty-Jake Simmons.
WEDNESDAY OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 6, OWENSBORO 3The Aces won at Moreland Park, garnering singles victories from Matthew Hyland, Patrick Hauke and John Wathen.
Catholic swept doubles competition, with wins from Cooper Danzer-Houston Danzer, Hauke-Joseph Merchant and Wathen-Sam Fulkerson.
Owensboro picked up singles wins from Arlo Johnson, Walker Gaddis and John Clay Ford.
GIRLS TENNIS OWENSBORO 9, OHIO COUNTY 0The Lady Devils swept their match in Hartford behind singles wins from Emma Embry, Addie Travis, Whitley Ford, Caroline Smith, Anna Travis and Ellie Watson.
Doubles winners for OHS included Ford-Smith, Embry-Addie Travis and Watson-Anna Travis.
WEDNESDAY OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 9, OWENSBORO 0The Lady Aces won at Moreland Park with singles wins from Ella Cason, Aisha Merchant, Ella Grace Buckman, Elizabeth Hayden, Julia Marshall and Maddie Meyer.
Doubles winners for Catholic were Buckman-Hayden, Marshall-Isabelle Reisz and Mary Ava Evans-Anna Katherine Wathen.
