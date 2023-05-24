HAWESVILLE — The Apollo Eagles are regional champions once again.
Sam Holder went 3-for-4 with a double and drove in a trio of batters — including a two-RBI base hit in the top of the seventh inning — to lead Apollo to a 5-3 victory over Muhlenberg County in the 3rd Region Baseball Tournament championship game Tuesday night at Vastwood Park.
With the victory, the Eagles (23-12) will advance to the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament for the first time since 2015.
“It feels amazing,” Holder said afterward, admitting that the achievement hadn’t quite sunk in yet. “We really put our foot down and worked hard to get here.
“We imagined that this would happen, and we couldn’t give up on it. We had to keep going until the last out.”
Holder’s late heroics came after Muhlenberg County (22-13) tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, but the Eagles’ resilience wasn’t a surprise to first-year Apollo coach Brandon Dennis.
“I have to be honest, that’s every game we’ve played this year,” said Dennis, whose team advanced out of the semifinals Monday with a 4-2 win over Ohio County. “We talked about it last night. We have not had an easy game where you just jump out and cruise it out. We have not had one single game like that the entire year. I said, ‘Guys, we’re ready for this, because we’ve used this whole year’ — it’s been miserable at some times — but even last night it got tight there, but no big deal because they’ve been there all year long.
“We’ve had so many one- or two-run leads that it’s just been unreal.”
Apollo jumped ahead in the top of the second inning when Holder clubbed a lead-off double, advanced to third base on Ty Lillpop’s sacrifice bunt and then scored on a wild pitch for a 1-0 advantage.
Eagles starting pitcher Ross Milburn worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the second before Apollo tacked on two more runs in the top of the third. Following base hits by Garrett Lanham, Will Strode and Josh Mayes, Easton Blandford hit a sacrifice fly to right field and Holder added an RBI grounder to give his team a 3-0 lead.
Not to be deterred, the Mustangs mounted a comeback in the bottom of the sixth.
Colton Carver hit a bases-loaded RBI single, Madox Jernigan followed with an RBI base hit to right field, and Eli DeBoar drilled a sacrifice fly — evening the score at 3-3 heading into the final frame.
A walk from Strode, a base hit by Mayes and a walk from Blandford set Holder up with the bases loaded and one out on the board before his game-changing hit.
“Sam has been a guy that we know had all the potential in the world,” Dennis said. “He has shown it in some glimpses, but in the last week and a half he has come along like we thought and hoped he would. To be able to slide him into that four spot like tonight was huge. Driving in those runs, that was the difference.”
Noah Cook, who pitched the last four innings in relief, went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the seventh to seal the win and send Apollo to the state tournament.
“We would not be in that position unless Ross Milburn steps on the mound and gives us those innings that he gave us and holding down a three-run lead for us to get to Noah Cook,” Dennis said of the eighth-grader. “Noah was ready, in his mind, to throw whatever he needed to throw. Throwing 34 pitches on Sunday, we knew there was a chance that he would start to labor a little bit, so getting those three innings out of the way to get to him, they made that plan hold up, and I couldn’t be happier.”
Milburn scattered four hits and struck out one batter in the no-decision effort, while Cook overcame giving up three earned runs on six hits with a pair of strikeouts. Offensively, Strode added two hits and scored twice, with Mayes chipping in two hits as well.
DeBoar, Dalton Brigance and Sumner Shelton finished with two hits each for the Mustangs.
“We dug a hole, and in big games that’s not the best path to take,” first-year Muhlenberg County coach Greg Shelton said. “But they kept battling, they kept fighting. We put up that three-spot to tie it and I felt like maybe the momentum was swinging to our side. If we could just shut them down in the top of the seventh, we could come in and get a run and win the thing. Apollo responded, and they got the big hit they had to have. That’s the way it went.”
Still, Shelton added, the loss didn’t take away from the strides his squad made.
“I’ve got good kids,” he said. “They worked hard, we put in a lot of time. Never a word from them about practice here and practice there and what times and how cold it is. Never a word from them, and I have the utmost respect for them. I appreciate what they did. This last part of the year, we got a little bit more consistent. Our offense was inconsistent most of the year, but the last two or three weeks, I thought we played better as a team and had a pretty good run until tonight.”
APOLLO 012 000 2 — 5 9 0
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 000 003 0 — 3 10 2
WP-Cook. LP-Brigance. 2B-Holder (A).
