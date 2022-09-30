Hunter Dickinson scored a pair of goals to help Apollo take a 3-1 boys soccer victory against Muhlenberg County in their regular-season finale Thursday night at Apollo High School.
Cesar Velazquez also scored for the Eagles (9-12), who got assists from Hayden Hill, Eh Wah and Hsa Than.
Muhlenberg County slipped to 7-12-1.
GIRLS SOCCER APOLLO 4, CHRISTIAN COUNTY 1
Jolie Foster notched a hat trick to lead the E-Gals to a win in their last game of the regular season.
Eh Htoo added a goal for Apollo (5-11-1), and Kara Green dished a pair of assists.
Christian County fell to 2-13-1.
Mad.-NORTH HOP. 7, OWENSBORO 0
Chandler Worth finished with 28 saves as the Lady Devils fell at Shifley Park.
OHS ends the regular season at 7-10.
Madisonville improved to 8-8-1.
VOLLEYBALL TRINITY SWEEPS WEBSTER COUNTY
The Lady Raiders captured a 25-16, 25-8, 25-13 win at the Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
Hannah Nash finished with 17 kills for Trinity (25-6), Josie Aull posted 34 assists with three aces and five digs, and Georgia Howard had six kills and eight digs. Other contributions came from Abby Payne (four kills, seven digs, two aces); Addison Mills (four kills); Caroline Hall (11 digs, two aces); Kenzie McDowell (five kills); and Laney Mills (two digs).
Webster County fell to 4-13.
