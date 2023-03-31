The Apollo High School baseball team battled back from a three-run deficit, plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and held off a late push by Whitesville Trinity to claim a 5-3 victory Thursday night at Eagle Park.
First-year Apollo coach Brandon Dennis was quick to credit the Raiders and starting pitcher Landon Huff for making things tough on his squad.
“I think they did a good job,” he said, motioning to Trinity’s dugout. “They came out and competed and brought it to us, and I thought we were really, really flat coming out. Just not very much energy, and we’re not a team that can afford to come out without very much energy right now.”
The Eagles (7-2) fell behind when Trinity scored three runs in the top of the third frame, but Apollo struck in the bottom of the inning when Will Strode’s RBI base hit scored Noah Cook, who led off with a walk. Easton Blandford’s sacrifice fly then brought home Garrett Lanham, who got on base when he was hit by a pitch, and trimmed the deficit to 3-2.
Another run in the fourth — Charles Schneider had a base hit, and courtesy runner Ross Milburn then stole second, stole third and scored on an error — tied the game at 3-3.
“That was good to see,” Dennis said. “Anytime that you’re in a hole and a situation like that, you’ve got to find a way to score runs. Huff did such a good job keeping us off balance and they had to battle through. We had some bad at-bats paired with his good outing, and we dug ourselves a hole. To be able to scrap through and push through a little bit and take advantage of a couple mistakes, that was really the difference.”
Apollo’s Aiden Wells drew a walk to start the sixth, and Schneider drove in courtesy runner Lane Skinner for the go-ahead run. Two batters later, and with Huff out of the game due to pitch count, the Eagles capped off scoring on Cook’s sacrifice bunt that brought in Milburn.
The Raiders (3-6) loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the seventh, but Schneider closed out the game with a strikeout to cement the victory.
“We had four or five bunt opportunities tonight and we finally got one down there in the sixth for a run that I’m really glad we went ahead and pushed across because of the threat they had in the seventh,” Dennis said. “It was fun to get the opportunity to work on that. At least we know in that situation, those two guys can get that done.
“Ross Milburn, in terms of our offense, did an unbelievable job. He scored for us twice and pretty much made something out of nothing both times. To have a weapon like that over here, it’s tough to compete with.”
Schneider and Strode each had two hits and an RBI for Apollo, while Schneider earned the pitching win with six strikeouts, three walks and only one hit in four scoreless relief innings. Hayden Cash got the start and gave up two earned runs on four hits with five strikeouts in three innings.
“They did a really, really good job battling for us,” said Dennis, noting that neither hurler had thrown much yet this season. “To get those guys out there in that situation and just get their feet wet a little bit, it’ll be big time for us because with five games next week, they’ll have to get right back into the action. They did a good job, both of them.”
Huff finished with nine strikeouts and three earned runs on six hits with three walks in 5 1/3 innings for Trinity. The Raiders plated all three runs in the third when Steven James scored on a passed ball after leading off with a base hit, followed by Nathan Hernandez clubbing a two-RBI single.
“We battled,” said first-year Trinity coach Ethan Maxey. “That’s what I preach to these guys: Just battle. We have talent. I’m proud to be these guys’ coach. It’s about doing things the right way and making plays.
“Landon Huff pitched a great game. Our defense, we held our own against these guys. That’s a good ball team. I know in the past we haven’t competed with teams like this, but things are starting to click for these guys. When that happens, we can be a very good baseball team.”
TRINITY 003 000 0 — 3 5 2
WP-Schneider. LP-Huff. 2B-Mayes (A).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.