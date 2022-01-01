Eli Masterson scored 22 points to help Apollo High School capture a 72-64 boys basketball victory over St. Mary on Friday at Eagle Arena.
Jaden Kelly finished with 19 points for the Eagles (2-10), who also got 11 points from Zjhan Tutt. Cade Fleming led St. Mary () with 24 points, Daniel Willett added 18 points, and Luke Sims chipped in 12 points.
ST. MARY|12 20 9 23 — 64
APOLLO|17 18 19 18 — 72
St. Mary (64) — Fleming 24, D. Willett 18, L. Sims 12, P. Sims 7, Hags 3.
Apollo (72) — Masterson 22, J. Kelly 19, Tutt 11, Anderson 9, Stites 8, K. Kelly 3.
THURSDAY
OHIO COUNTY 63, FRANKLIN-SIMPSON 53
Parker Culbertson scored 21 points in the Eagles’ victory in Hartford. Elijah Decker posted 19 points and 11 rebounds for Ohio County (8-3). Andreyas Miller finished with a game-high 24 points for the Wildcats (5-4).
FRANKLIN-SIMPSON|14 7 18 14 — 53
OHIO COUNTY|12 17 16 18 — 63
Franklin-Simpson (53) — Miller 24, Briscoe 17, Vincent 5, Dickerson 3, Mylor 2, Sharer 2.
Ohio County (63) — Culbertson 21, Decker 19, Southard 6, Allen 5, Manning 5, Morse 4, Kennedy 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.