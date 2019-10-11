Apollo will have a challenge in trip to Henderson

Apollo High School will go into a difficult environment Friday night to try and get its first Class 6-A, District 1 win of the season.
The Eagles travel across the Green River to Henderson County for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Henderson County has emerged as one of the better 6-A teams in the state, ranking No. 6 in the latest 6-A RPI. The Colonels are No. 8 in the 6-A AP poll. Henderson County is 5-1, 1-0 in the district.
Apollo had a week off to recover from the 81-51 shootout loss at the hands of McCracken County. The Eagles didn't have trouble scoring in that one, putting up 774 yards in total offense in the last game ever played at old Eagle Stadium. It also gave up 726 yards to McCracken County.
Apollo coach Phillip Hawkins told his defense this week that it couldn't continue to give up 700 yards in total offense and hope to win.
Harold Hogg went for 358 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries in the loss. Apollo is 2-4, 0-1 in the district.
Apollo had what Hawkins called 'intense' practices during the last two weeks. It had a bye last Friday night.
"We worked on the issues need to most, the bottom line, we like where the offense is at, we don't like where defense is at," Hawkins said. "Our defensive scheme, since the Meade game is probably decent for us. Between Meade and McCracken and now, we've improved. I think the mentality of the team is much different now."
Stopping Hogg will be the primary mission for Henderson County's defense. Apollo thinks Hogg can have another big game this week and that it can run the ball at the Colonels.
"Apollo has a really good running game," Henderson County coach Josh Boston told Henderson media this week. "Hogg gets downhill, breaks tackles well, he has a lot of big plays. Their quarterback (Damian Lovinsky) has great speed."
Apollo has gained the reputation off the McCracken County game of being a big-play team. Apollo also scored 66 points in a 66-56 win over Warren Central to open the season. The Eagles also have a 49-28 win over Meade County to their credit.
"As a team they have a lot of big plays," Boston said. "They're not going to have a lot of long drives, they're not going to have 10-play, 12-play drives."
Henderson County will look to try to run the football, and has had success with Logan Green going for more than 600 yards. Green is good at finding seams and cutting back against the defense when he does.
Henderson County quarterback Sam Elliott had thrown for over 900 yards and 12 touchdowns going into last week's 42-7 win at Marshall County. Henderson County had not updated statistics to include that game on the KHSAA website.
"Defensively they've got a lot of confidence. They played man against McCracken County," Boston said. "They're going to load the box up, we've got to do a good job of being physical running the football, on the perimeter we've got to catch the ball and make some big plays."
Edmund Brooks, Daymian Dixon and Myekel Sanners are the top receivers for the Colonels who can make those big plays.
