PARIS — Despite the rainy and muddy conditions Saturday afternoon, Apollo High School junior Thomas Ashby zipped to a second-place finish at the KHSAA Class 3-A State Cross Country Meet at Bourbon Cross Country Course.
Ashby, who entered as the Region 1 individual champion, finished in 16:36 to earn his spot as runner-up to St. Xavier junior and state champion Sami Hattab (16:32).
Ashby paced the Eagles to a ninth-place finish, as Apollo also got solid contributions from eighth-grader Noah Gray (18:01, 51st); junior Josh Thomas (18:11, 66th); freshman Emmitt Brock (18:30, 91st) and junior Blake Mullins (19:47, 204th).
Other Eagles competitors included freshman Madden Rhoads (20:04, 225th) and sophomore Austin King (20:21, 234th).
Daviess County placed 17th after getting production from junior Caleb Tidwell (18:08, 58th); sophomore Nolan Kurz (18:13, 69th); junior Bryson McGary (18:27, 88th); junior Zach McCaslin (18:51, 125th); and sophomore Brayden Kaelin (19:11, 154th).
Other Panthers who competed were freshman Brody Holbrook (20:00, 218th) and sophomore Jack Hamilton (20:37, 243rd).
Muhlenberg County also sent a pair of state qualifiers in freshman Bryce Revo (18:47, 118th) and junior Landon Groves (20:12, 228th).
Owensboro senior Adrian Askin (19:25, 180th) also ran.
Conner finished as the team champion with five runners in the top 11, followed by runner-up St. Xavier.
In the girls competition, Daviess County freshman Lucy Spaw ran in 20:23 to place 20th individually.
The Lady Panthers finished 13th overall, also getting scoring from junior Kayley Payne (22:12, 97th); freshman Blakely Greer (22:28, 110th); freshman Sally Tidwell (22:28, 111th); and junior Micah Sagar (22:48, 139th). Other DC runners were seniors Ellington Crabtree (23:04, 152nd) and Lauren Howe (23:27, 177th).
Apollo finished 34th as a team behind contributions from junior Ahmira Pickett (22:39, 123rd); eighth-grader Ava Falloway (22:47, 137th); sophomore Adyson Mattingly (23:21, 173rd); sophomore Chloe Sandefur (24:30, 206th); and freshman Olivia Hooker (27:11, 255th). Sophomore Sarah Rice (27:35, 257th) also ran.
Individually, Ohio County freshman Mogan Kobylinski finished in 20:54 to take 41st.
Owensboro eighth-grader Kiley Palmer (22:40, 124th) and freshman Addison Edge (25:19, 224th) also competed.
Muhlenberg County sophomore Mallory Wilson (23:12, 164th) ran, as well.
Madison Central junior Ciara O’Shea (18:25) won the individual state crown, while Assumption won the team title.
