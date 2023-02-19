Apollo High School’s Jake Ramsey took fifth place in the 106-pound weight class, and Ohio County High School qualified three wrestlers at the KHSAA First Round State Tournament 1 event Saturday at Atherton High School in Louisville.
Ramsey defeated Ohio County’s Joey Bratcher by decision in the fifth-place match.
Bratcher helped the Eagles finish with 25.5 points to finish 22nd in the 30-team event. Ohio County also got top performances from Gunnar Arnold (150), who placed sixth, and Petey Graham (144), who finished eighth.
Other Eagles performers included Elijah Vance (126), who reached consolation round 2, along with Mason Taylor (120), Barrett Fulton (132), Garrison Messer (138), Grayson Shelley (157), Luke Emmick (165) and Jacob Reisz (215), who all made it to consolation round 1.
Apollo placed 24th with 19 points, getting other production from Dana Bishop (150), who placed eighth, and Tavious Walker (190), who reached consolation round 2.
Daviess County’s Gillam Nicodemus (215) finished seventh, and Koyln Cruz (285) reached consolation round 2. The Panthers were 28th with nine points.
The top eight wrestlers in each class advance to the KHSAA State Wrestling Championships Feb. 24-25 at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester.
SWIMMING
DC SWIMMERS COMPETE AT STATE
Daviess County’s Trevor Church earned a sixth-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing in 47.12 seconds, at the KHSAA State Swimming & Diving Championships in Lexington.
Church also placed 10th in the 50-yard free (21.71), as DC’s boys finished 26th with 20 points.
Ella Johnson tied for ninth place in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.11), helping the DC girls tie Region 2 champion Bowling Green for 38th with eight points apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.