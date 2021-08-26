When local high schools host athletic events, there’s much more to it than turning the lights on and rolling out a ball.
By the time fans show up on game nights, everything is often already in place. The gate workers are taking tickets, the concession stand is buzzing with activity, and the scoreboard is on and ready to go.
What doesn’t normally get seen are the athletic directors and their staffs who work throughout the day to get ready — especially when inclement weather or COVID-19 protocols can put a halt to activities at any moment.
“You’ve got to keep a level head,” said Apollo High School AD Dan Crume. “There are things out of your control, so it’s just a matter of being able to manage that when it arrives. There’s no point in getting frustrated since it doesn’t do you any good anyway.”
When problems do arise, like game postponements or cancellations, it’s an all-hands-on-deck approach.
“People don’t realize when you cancel one game or move a time, there are so many people involved that you’ve got to get ahold of,” said Daviess County AD Larry Logsdon. “It could take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour contacting everyone involved, and then you sit and hope you didn’t forget anybody.”
Something as simple as moving a football kickoff time back an hour — like DCHS is planning for its home opener against Owensboro Catholic this Friday — can become a massive undertaking.
“This Friday night, football moved from 7 to 8 o’clock,” Logsdon said. “I’ve got 18 working personnel that I have to contact. I have six security guards that need contacting. Opposing teams, referees, concession workers, the ambulance service, you name it — there’s a lot of people involved.
“When you have three or four of those a day, you’ve just got to slow down and make sure you’ve touched base with everyone.”
With COVID protocols and quarantines causing disruptions to the fall seasons, along with the increased heat index that forced changes throughout the week, it can sometimes feel like a never-ending carousel.
“You can really get caught up in the day-to-day stuff and get bogged down and forget to plan for the future,” said Owensboro High School AD Todd Harper. “Things can sneak up on you. Luckily, I’ve been doing this long enough now where it’s kind of a routine.”
At the same time, however, Harper knows he has to be able to adapt at a moment’s notice.
“We’d like to think we’ve got most things under control, but you never know with COVID and heatwaves and all the stuff of everyday life now,” he said. “It gets crazy.
“It changes very quickly. It can be an hour before game time and something happens, you just don’t know.”
With soccer and volleyball games being contested during the week, along with football on Friday nights, ADs spend most of their nights at one sporting event or another.
“It varies from season to season and from week to week,” Harper said. “Honestly, with the exception of most Sundays, we have games every night.”
That also includes Owensboro Catholic AD Jason Morris, who also serves as the school’s head football coach.
Typical Fridays consist of arriving at school around 7:30 a.m., working through the day, taking a short afternoon break and then returning to the stadium that evening. After cleaning up the stands, turning off the lights and counting money, ADs often won’t leave until around midnight. Then, sometimes, they’re back for another event the next morning.
Despite the hard work and long hours, though, there’s one thing most ADs have in common.
“You gotta love it,” said Harper, who was a teacher and a coach before transitioning into administrative work. “I really doubt anybody in the state of Kentucky set out to be a high school athletic director — I’d say most people started out as teachers — but it’s a good gig. You can really see the kids excel.
“It’s tough from time to time, but it’s fun as well. Hopefully, we’re making a little bit of a difference and making the job easier for our coaches trying to impact our kids.”
