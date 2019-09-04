Mike Thomas hit a hole-in-one on Tuesday at Panrther Creek Golf Club.
Thomas aced the 135-yard No. 7 hole, using an 8-iron.
Witnesses were Eric Fulkerson, Bob Payne, Barry Hardy and Steve Blandford.
• Joe Madden hit a hole-in-one on Saturday at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
Madden aced the 120-yard No. 3 hole, using a pitching wedge.
Witnesses were Bill Howard, TJ Simmons and Pat Arnold.
• Jim Harley hit a hole-in-one on Friday at Panther Creek Golf Club.
Harley aced the 125-yard No. 7 hole, using a 4-hybrid.
Witnessing the feat were Phill Crabtree, Bob Devine and Steve Bridgmon.
• Paul Hamilton hit a hole-in-one last week at Panther Creek Golf Club.
Hamilton hit the ace on the No. 7 hole, using a 6-iron. Witnesses were Berry Wahl, Charles Pate, Darrell Eubanks.
• Rick Lucas hit a hole-in-one on Thursday at Hillcrest Golf Course.
Lucas aced the 136-yard No. 2 hole, using a 9-iron.
Witnesses were Chuck Broughton, Dale Rouse and Kevin Bailey.
