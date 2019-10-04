It's always interesting, intriguing and just plain fun to take a look at the KHSAA football statistical leaders at the midway point of the season, and, as usual, the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer coverage area is well-represented.
Ohio County's Q'Daryius Jennings is ranked seventh in the state (all classifications) in rushing yards per game with 191, and Apollo's Harold Hogg is ranked 17th in the state (all classifications) at 160 yards per contest, and Ohio County's Q'Daryius Jennings is tied for 40th (125 ypg).
Not surprisingly, Owensboro Catholic quarterback Drew Hartz is near the very top in passing -- ranking third overall. In six games, he has thrown for 2,007 yards (334 ypg) and a state-best 28 touchdowns, while completing 69.9% of his passes.
Owensboro QB Gavin Wimsatt, in his first year as a varsity starter, is ranked 20th overall (212 ypg), having thrown for 1,271 yards, with 13 touchdowns in six games.
Catholic's Hagan Edge is averaging 104 yards receiving per game, ranking him 15th. Edge, who has 35 receptions, is also tied for second in the state with 10 TD receptions. Edge's teammate, Braden Mundy, ranks 26th with an average of 93 yards per game. He has caught 25 passes -- four for TDs -- thus far.
Daviess County placekicker Carter Hoagland, meanwhile, ranks eighth with 0.7 field goals per game. Hoagland has connected on four of his five attempts this season.
On the defensive side, McLean County's Andrew Munster ranks second in the state in tackles per game with 15.8, and Owensboro Catholic's Chris Boarman is not only fourth overall in tackles per game (13.5), he leads the commonwealth in total tackles for loss with 16. The Aces' Aaron Buckman is 21st with 11.8 tackles per game.
Four area players are among the state leaders in quarterback sacks -- Hancock County's Blaze Nalley and Owensboro's Yovani Sales are tied for fifth with nine, and Apollo's Logan Weedman and Owensboro's Kobe Skortz are tied for 14th with six.
McLean County's Brady Dame is tied for seventh in the state in interceptions with four, and Owensboro Catholic's Max Bryne is tied for 22nd with three.
As for team scoring, Catholic's high-powered Aces rank eighth with an average of 46.8 points per game.
When it comes to team defense, it is absolutely no shocker that Owensboro is ranked third overall -- surrendering a mere 5.7 points per contest.
The Red Devils are also among the state leaders in terms of scoring margin -- ranking at plus-32.3 points per game.
McLean County's Wing-T attack has produced the state's 12th-ranked ground attack, with the Cougars amassing 299.8 yards per game.
On the other side of the ledger, OHS ranks 19th in the state in rushing defense, allowing only 66 yards per game.
Catholic is No. 2 in team passing, averaging 337 yards through the air per outing, with Owensboro coming in 13th at 233 yards per game.
OHS also is tied for third in the state in team sacks per game with 4.3, with Owensboro Catholic and Hancock County tied for 20th in the same category (2.7).
Catholic is ninth in the state in fumbles forced (10) and Hancock County is 23rd (7).
So, there you have it -- some impressive individual and team performances in the first half of the 2019 season.
