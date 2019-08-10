Area softball finishes strong

A handful of travel softball teams with a good number of Owensboro-Daviess County players on them finished the summer in fine shape.
The HERicanes, a 12U team put together in part by new Owensboro High School softball coach Quincy Moorman, was second in a USSSA national championship tournament at Gulf Shores, Alabama. They lost two games to the same Texas team (Challengers) by identical scores of 5-4, including the championship game.
"I've been with this team since day one," Moorman said. "Our first tournament was October 2015, most of the girls were eight."
There were two teams from the Kentucky Chrome group from Owensboro which also did well in national tournaments. The 8U Chrome team won a USSSA B bracket national championship against 21 teams in Gulf Shores. That squad was coached by Mike Velotta, who is also the head coach of a 10U Chrome team.
"We had a really good year, we beat several A teams during the season, but decided to play in the B bracket in the national tournament," Velotta said.
That 8U Chrome team went 9-1 in Gulf Shores and beat the Alabama Fury to win the championship.
"They had beat us put us in loser's bracket, then we beat them twice to win it," Velotta said. "We had a bad game when we played them the first time, then we played to our capabilities and were able to overcome the first game."
That team has six girls from Owensboro-Daviess County and the rest are from the Bowling Green area.
Another 10U Chrome team was second in an A bracket World Series in Fort Walton, Florida in the same timeframe. Chad Logsdon coached that team.
"That was a really big deal to win that," Velotta said. He is one of the Chrome overall organizers. "They went through a time when they weren't playing their best softball, but at World Series time, they were."
The HERicanes also got going well late in the summer season.
"Going into the tournament we didn't know what to expect," Moorman said. "We knew the competition would be stronger and we got hot at the right time. We knew the potential was there. We had won or finished second in several local tournaments."
Moorman thought the teams the HERicanes played in this area prepared his squad for the national tournament.
The HERicanes were made up of a mix from the middle schools feeding Owensboro High School, Apollo, Daviess County and Owensboro Catholic.
"We've got some pretty competitive teams around here, when you go somewhere like that you're ready," Moorman said. "I was ecstatic, we didn't know what to expect, and we ran into a tough team. We had right around 30 games, they had played like 80 something. They're from Texas, and they're playing outside in November. December and January. It was most definitely a learning experience for the players and coaches."
Both Moorman and Velotta thought it was an unusually good summer for several travel teams from this area to have a high level of success in those national tournaments.
"I would think for our local teams it was really good we were all so successful in one season," Velotta said.
