With the high school softball season now underway, a number of 3rd Region teams are looking to make their mark on the year ahead.
Just a week into the 2022 campaign, most programs are still trying to find their footing. Some of the results so far have been promising, while other squads look to overcome their early struggles.
HANCOCK COUNTYAfter reaching the regional tournament title game last year, the Lady Hornets are off to a 3-1 start with victories over Owensboro, Apollo and Ohio County.
“I’ve been pretty pleased so far,” HCHS coach Dwayne Wroe said Sunday. “We’ve got good pitching so far from Lily Roberts, and we have some girls who have stepped up at the plate.
“We’re still fiddling around with the lineup, trying to figure things out. We don’t have a set lineup, but we’ve had a lot of people contribute. For the most part, I’ve been real pleased.”
Hancock County went 23-15 overall last season, winning the 11th District crown and defeating Whitesville Trinity and Owensboro Catholic on the way to a runner-up regional finish.
In Hancock County’s first two games this year, Roberts went 4-for-7 with four runs batted in and a home run, along with a 0.50 earned-run average with 23 strikeouts in the circle.
Even with a young squad, Wroe’s expectations haven’t changed.
“One of our goals every year is to try to win 20 games win the district and go as far as we can,” he said. “That’s every year. The All ‘A’ region is a goal too, and we have pretty high expectations.
“The girls know that they’re held to a standard of winning, so the younger ones know and we try to always be competitive every time we step on the field.”
McLEAN COUNTY
The Lady Cougars, off to an 0-2 start, are another young team looking to build a foundation in 2022.
McLean County, which went 6-19 last season, features a group with four seniors, one junior, two sophomores, eight freshmen and a pair of eighth-graders.
Coach Brad Baird’s squad fell to Union County and Butler County in its first two games, and the schedule doesn’t get any easier with five games scheduled for this week.
Leading the way for the Lady Cougars will be seniors Amanda Ecton (18 runs scored, 11 RBIs last year) and Claire Hudson (10 RBIs) and junior Amber Willis (17 runs scored)
MUHLENBERG COUNTY
The Lady Mustangs dropped their opening game to Lyon County, 5-4, but hopes are high around the Muhlenberg County program.
“We are very young and had one inning where we made some mental errors,” said coach Autumn Wilkins. “We have some big hitters returning in juniors Josie Davis, Macy Cotton and Sophia Wilkins.”
Cotton led the Lady Mustangs with a 2-for-3 performance with three RBIs in the season opener.
Muhlenberg County, which went 14-13 last season and won the 10th District championship, was led offensively by Sophia Wilkins’ .457 batting average and 31 RBIs. Jaycee Noffsinger, who hit .415 with 27 RBIs, 36 runs scored, seven homers and 16 drawn walks, will move from third base to shortstop for 2022.
Along the way, Autumn Wilkins expects her younger players to gain valuable experience as well.
“Our young players are growing into big contributors,” she said. “Looking forward to a great season with a lot of growth.”
OHIO COUNTY
The Lady Eagles have opened the season 1-2, with a five-inning win over Warren Central and losses to Owensboro Catholic and Hancock County.
Through two games, coach David Decker’s squad has been led by a pair of hitters in eighth-grade outfielder Talynn Clark (3-for-5, two runs) and senior outfielder Reagan Maggard (3-for-6, four runs). Senior infielder Camden Sandefur and sophomore infielder Haley Alsman have also driven in three runs apiece.
Last year, the Lady Eagles went 9-20 and reached the 10th District Tournament championship game before falling in the first round of the 3rd Region Tournament.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY
Coach Jack Melton’s Lady Raiders fell in their season opener to Franklin-Simpson, though senior Cassidy Morris went 3-for-4 and freshman Raylee Higdon finished 2-for-3. Allie Graham, a junior, drove in a run, as well.
Trinity will look for another strong season out of sophomore outfielder Macie Aguilar (.456 batting average last year, 32 runs, 16 RBIs, 11 doubles), Morris (.450, 32 RBIs, 29 runs) and senior infielder Katherine Hibbitt (.455, 37 runs, 25 RBIs, 19 stolen bases), among a talented group of experienced players.
Last season, the Lady Raiders went 14-17 and finished as runners-up in the 12th District Tournament title game before falling to Hancock County in the opening round of the regional tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.